Irish woman shot her husband and sons before taking her own life, US police say

THE IRISH MOTHER who died in a suspected murder-suicide in Reno, Nevada has been named by US police as the chief suspect.

On Wednesday, police arrived at a house at around 11am local time (7pm Irish time), where they discovered the bodies of four people; a woman, a man and their two teenage sons.

The woman was later named by police as 53-year-old Joan Huber; the Irish Independent first reported that she was originally from Co Kerry.

The man was named as her husband Adam Huber (50), and their two teenage sons were named as 17-year-old Adam and 16-year-old Michael.

According to local media organisation the Reno Gazette, as well as other US media, Reno detectives last night confirmed that Joan Huber was the chief suspect in the case.

The Reno police said that their investigation had lead them to believe that she shot her husband and two sons before taking her own life.

Police said that there is “no known motive at this time”, and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Speaking to Radio Kerry after the family was named yesterday, TD Danny Healy-Rae said that he knew the woman’s family and said that it was “a terrible thing to happen”.

“We are all with them and we’ll help them in any way that we can.”

“It’s so tough and it’s so hard, you can’t understand what causes these terrible things to happen.”