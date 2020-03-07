This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Saturday 7 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irish woman shot her husband and sons before taking her own life, US police say

Police from Reno, Nevada said that there is “no known motive at this time”.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Saturday 7 Mar 2020, 11:12 AM
24 minutes ago 4,904 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5036967
The Canyon Court area of Reno, Nevada.
The Canyon Court area of Reno, Nevada.
The Canyon Court area of Reno, Nevada.

THE IRISH MOTHER who died in a suspected murder-suicide in Reno, Nevada has been named by US police as the chief suspect.

On Wednesday, police arrived at a house at around 11am local time (7pm Irish time), where they discovered the bodies of four people; a woman, a man and their two teenage sons. 

The woman was later named by police as 53-year-old Joan Huber; the Irish Independent first reported that she was originally from Co Kerry.

The man was named as her husband Adam Huber (50), and their two teenage sons were named as 17-year-old Adam and 16-year-old Michael.

According to local media organisation the Reno Gazette, as well as other US media, Reno detectives last night confirmed that Joan Huber was the chief suspect in the case. 

The Reno police said that their investigation had lead them to believe that she shot her husband and two sons before taking her own life.

Police said that there is “no known motive at this time”, and are asking anyone with information to come forward. 

Speaking to Radio Kerry after the family was named yesterday, TD Danny Healy-Rae said that he knew the woman’s family and said that it was “a terrible thing to happen”. 

“We are all with them and we’ll help them in any way that we can.”

“It’s so tough and it’s so hard, you can’t understand what causes these terrible things to happen.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie