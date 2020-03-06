US police name Irish woman killed in suspected murder-suicide in Nevada

AN IRISH WOMAN who was killed in a suspected murder-suicide in the US city of Reno has been named as Joan Huber.

The 53-year-old was found dead at her home yesterday alongside her husband Adam Huber and her two teenage sons, 17-year-old Adam and 16-year-old Michael.

The local medical examiner’s office has said that all four died from gunshot wounds.

Police in Reno have launched a murder-suicide investigation after making the discovery at around 11am local time (7pm Irish time) on Wednesday.

A police spokesperson said last night: “On 4 March, 2020 at approximately 11.04 hours, Reno Police Officers responded to the 10000 block of Canyon Country, on a report of a deceased subject.

“Subsequent investigation revealed three other deceased subjects within the residence that are believed to be members of the same family who reside there. This appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.”

The Washoe County School District released a statement regarding the incident, confirming that two of its students had died in a “domestic situation”.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it was aware of the case and that it is offering consular assistance.

More details in the case are expected to be announced later today.

With reporting from Garreth MacNamee.