This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 0 °C Friday 6 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

US police name Irish woman killed in suspected murder-suicide in Nevada

Police in Reno said the 53-year-old died from gunshot wounds, along with her husband and two sons.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 6 Mar 2020, 7:19 AM
51 minutes ago 15,809 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5035441
The Canyon Country Court area of Reno, Nevada
Image: Google Street View
The Canyon Country Court area of Reno, Nevada
The Canyon Country Court area of Reno, Nevada
Image: Google Street View

AN IRISH WOMAN who was killed in a suspected murder-suicide in the US city of Reno has been named as Joan Huber.

The 53-year-old was found dead at her home yesterday alongside her husband Adam  Huber and her two teenage sons, 17-year-old Adam and 16-year-old Michael.

The local medical examiner’s office has said that all four died from gunshot wounds.

Police in Reno have launched a murder-suicide investigation after making the discovery at around 11am local time (7pm Irish time) on Wednesday.

A police spokesperson said last night: “On 4 March, 2020 at approximately 11.04 hours, Reno Police Officers responded to the 10000 block of Canyon Country, on a report of a deceased subject.

“Subsequent investigation revealed three other deceased subjects within the residence that are believed to be members of the same family who reside there. This appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.”

The Washoe County School District released a statement regarding the incident, confirming that two of its students had died in a “domestic situation”.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it was aware of the case and that it is offering consular assistance.

More details in the case are expected to be announced later today.

With reporting from Garreth MacNamee.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie