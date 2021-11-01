#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Monday 1 November 2021
Advertisement

Musk and Bezos make separate grand gestures over global hunger

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has also offered millions to tackle desertification

By Press Association Monday 1 Nov 2021, 9:10 PM
1 hour ago 13,412 Views 17 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5589298
Image: Image: PA
Image: Image: PA

BILLIONAIRES ELON MUSK and Jeff Bezos have made separate offers worth billions of dollars to help tackle desertification and world hunger. 

Tesla founder Musk has said he will sell six billion dollars (£4.4 billion) worth of the company’s stock and donate the proceeds to the United Nations’ food agency if it can show how the money would solve world hunger.

His statement came after UN World Food Programme executive director David Beasley challenged Musk, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and other billionaires in a CNN interview last week, calling on them to step up on “a one-time basis” to help end starvation.

Beasley said billionaires could give “six billion dollars to help 42 million people that are literally going to die if we don’t reach them”.

“It’s not complicated,” he said.

Musk, the world’s richest person, posted on Twitter: “If WFP can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $6B will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it.”

He added: “But it must be open source accounting, so the public sees precisely how the money is spent,” he added.

Beasley responded on Twitter that six billion dollars will not solve world hunger, “but it WILL prevent geopolitical instability, mass migration and save 42 million people on the brink of starvation”.

It’s unclear whether a meeting will be set.

Land pledge

Meanwhile, Amazon’s Bezos is set to pledge £732 million for land restoration in Africa.

At an event at COP 26 in Glasgow alongside the Prince of Wales, French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the billionaire said he would match a previous donation made through his Bezos Earth Fund.

The fund has pledged 10 billion dollars (£7 million) to tackle climate change. 

The event focuses on the Great Green Wall initiative, which aims to plant more than 20 million trees across 8,000 kilometres the width of Africa, to tackle desertification.

He told attendees, who also included the president of Nigeria, the president of Mauritania and representatives of the World Bank and African Development Bank, action must be taken to ensure the next decade is not one that is seen as “indecisive”.

“Last month, I committed a billion dollars in grants to support nature conservation and will be starting with the Congo basin countries and the tropical Andes,” he said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Tomorrow we will be making an equivalent commitment to landscape restoration with a major focus on Africa.

“We want to work with the major platforms that are already established and ready for scaling, including Africa 100 and the Great Green Wall.”

He added: “We all know that this is the decisive decade, but without action, it will become the indecisive decade.

“We can’t let that happen.

“Please consider us an ally for this important cause.”

Bezos drew criticism from climate activists earlier this year after using a project he funded to go to space.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie