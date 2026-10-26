The road is currently closed for technical examination, and diversions are in place. Rolling News
Louth

Five injured after serious two-car collision in Louth

Gardaí are appealing to witnesses of the crash, which happened on Sunday evening at around 11.40pm.
9.26am, 26 Oct 2026
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GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING the circumstances of a serious two-car collision in Louth. 

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a collision on the N2 at Blakestown, Ardee, on Sunday evening. 

The collision occurred at approximately 11.40pm. 

The occupants of one vehicle, two men (50s and late teens) and two women (50s and 20s), were removed from the scene to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, for treatment of serious injuries.

An occupant of the second vehicle, a male aged in his 30s, was also taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, for treatment of injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

The road is currently closed for forensic testing by Forensic Collision Investigators.

Local diversions are in place. 

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling in the area of the N2 at Blakestown, between 11.20pm and 11.50pm, and who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

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