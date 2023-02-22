N25 road between Wexford and New Ross to close overnight after three-vehicle collision

PART OF THE N25 in Co Wexford is to remain closed overnight due to a three-vehicle road traffic collision.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the collision on the N25 in Ballinaboula, Co. Wexford.

Advertisement

The collision occurred shortly after 7pm this evening.

The N25 road, the main route between Wexford and New Ross, is currently closed to traffic and gardaí have told The Journal that it is expected to remain closed overnight.

Local diversions are in place and a garda spokesperson said that no further information is available at this time.