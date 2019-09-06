This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 6 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Two complaints against online bank upheld over offensive use of word 'bulls**t' in ad campaign

Complainants considered references to the word to be offensive and unnecessary.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 6 Sep 2019, 6:10 AM
59 minutes ago 2,291 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4797402
Image: Shutterstock/Ascannio
Image: Shutterstock/Ascannio

TWO COMPLAINTS AGAINST an online bank for using the word “bullshit” in an advertisement have been upheld by the advertising watchdog.

The Advertising Standards Authority of Ireland (ASAI) received the complaints about the German bank N26 which used the expletive as part of an outdoor advertising campaign.

The text of the ad read: “N26 The first bank you’ll love. The Mobile Bank #nobullshit. Open your free bank account…”

The advertisement was the subject of two complaints, after the complainants considered the reference to “bullshit” to be offensive and unnecessary.

In response, N26 claimed that the addressee of their #nobullshit message was not the consumer of the advertising itself, but rather outdated banking systems.

It said the campaign had been “very well received” by the public, saying it had evidence of this from social media activity from last summer.

However, the bank also said that from now on, its advertisements would adhere to the requirements of the Code of Standards for Advertising and Marketing Communications in Ireland.

They said that since last November, it had started a new #26reasons campaign in Ireland instead.

In considering the complaints, the ASAI noted that the campaign in question had ended and that N26 were willing to adhere to the requirements of the ASAI Code.

However, the authority’s complaints committee also noted that under the requirements of the Code, marketing communications should have a responsibility to consumers and society and should not use offensive or provocative copy or images to attract attention.

The committee considered that the impact of words in an advertisement could be influenced by the media used, and did not consider that the use of word “bullshit” was acceptable for out-of-home advertising.

The committee upheld the complaints under sections 3.3 and 3.20 of the Code, but said that because the advertisement was no longer running, no further action was required.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie