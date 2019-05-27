Part of N80 closed after serious crash between car and lorry

A SECTION OF the N80 has closed in the wake of a serious traffic collision between a car and an articulated lorry.

The road is closed on the Laois-side of Tullamore, according to AA Roadwatch, after the crash occurred between Scrubb Cross and Killeigh at around 5pm today.

Gardaí and Emergency Services are at the scene where it’s believed a car and an articulated lorry collided.

Gardaí at Tullamore are appealing for witnesses and information.

Witnesses are asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.