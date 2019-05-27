This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Part of N80 closed after serious crash between car and lorry

The crash occurred at around 5pm today.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 27 May 2019, 6:54 PM
37 minutes ago 4,320 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4656812
Image: Google Maps
Image: Google Maps

A SECTION OF the N80 has closed in the wake of a serious traffic collision between a car and an articulated lorry.

The road is closed on the Laois-side of Tullamore, according to AA Roadwatch, after the crash occurred between Scrubb Cross and Killeigh at around 5pm today. 

Gardaí and Emergency Services are at the scene where it’s believed a car and an articulated lorry collided.

Gardaí at Tullamore are appealing for witnesses and information.

Witnesses are asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

