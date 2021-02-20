#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Saturday 20 February 2021
Advertisement

Quiz: Can you name these sweet treats?

Put your Lenten vow to the test.

By Nicky Ryan Saturday 20 Feb 2021, 10:00 PM
56 minutes ago 17,786 Views 21 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5357179

LENT IS NOW well underway and many of us might be attempting to put the choccies, biccies and sweeties away for a few weeks.

Right as your sugar cravings might be mounting, we’re putting your temptation – as well as your confectionary knowledge – to the test.

Look at the small snippet of the wrapper and tell us what sweet treat – anything from a chocolate bar to a tin of biscuits or an ice cream – is found inside.

Picnic (Cadbury)
Fruit and Nut (Cadbury)

Nuts And Raisins (Milka)
Peanut Bonanza (Old Montgomery's)
Gummi Pizza (E-Fruitti)
Red And Yellow Gelatine Loaf (Derek's)

Drumstick (Swizzels Matlow)
Dip Dab (Barratt)
Double Dip (Swizzels Matlow)
Fun Dip (Lik-m-aid)

Dip Dab (Barratt)
Winter Sheep Dip (Hygeia)

Sherbert Fountain (Barratt)
Quality Street (Nestlé)
Celebrations (Mars)

Heroes (Cadbury)
Roses (Cadbury)
Mary's Famous Bon Bons (Christian Chocolates)
Elite Tea Cakes (Jacob's)

Tea Cakes (Tunnock's)
Chocolate & Orange Teacakes (Marks & Spencers)
Jaffa Cakes (McVitie's)
Mikado (Jacob's)

Jammie Dodgers (Burton's)
Marietta (Jacob's)
Snickers (Mars)
Dime (Mondelez)

Mars (Mars, and right now, in this very moment, I regret including the company names for each answer, but I can't really stop now can I?)
Ham Loaf (Nestlé)
Wham (Barratt)
Refresher (Swizzels Matlow)

Bam (Wexford Creamery)
Chewits (Cloetta)

Stinger (Swizzels Matlow)
Lion Bar (Nestlé)
Limerick Sandwich Deluxe (Fagan's)

Snack Shortcake (Cadbury)
Club Milk (Jacob's)
Johnny's Flying Bourbon Special (The Flying Biscuit Company)
Bourbon Creams (Bolands)

Bourbon Creams (Tesco)
Burbon Creams (Supervalu)

USA (Jacob's)
Time Out (Cadbury)
Chocolate Cream (Fry's)

Dream (Cadbury)
Walnut Whip (Nestlé)
Handsome Man Bar (Armagh Confectionary)
Desperate Dan Bar (McCowan's)

Action Man: The Bar (Nestlé)
Roy of the Rovers (Treasure Island Sweets)
Cornetto Original (HB)
Iceberger (HB)

Oreo (Mondelez)
M&Ms (Mars)
Catch (CBC)
Honeycomb Dilemma (Screamer's)

Maxi Twist (HB)
Toffee Crisp (Nestlé)
Big Time (Caffrey's)
Macaroon (Caffrey's)

Macaroon (Wilton Candy)
Klipso Bar (Wilton Candy)
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
You are a bucket of Magnums
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are just a handful of soil
Share your result:
You scored out of !
You are one peanut
Share your result:
You scored out of !
You are a mountain of Ferrero Rocher
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are just some ham
Share your result:
You scored out of !
You are God's favourite son, the Malteser Teaser
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are one glass of off-brand cola
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are a nice but somewhat disappointing off-brand choc ice
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are the tried and tested Dairy Milk
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are a rake of Pick'n'Mix
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are whichever selection box you'd like to be
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are a tin of Good Biscuits
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are a reliable Penguin bar
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are a pocketful of Creme Eggs
Share your result:
You scored out of !
You are a divisive bar of Fry's Turkish Delight
Share your result:

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (21)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie