Quiz: Can you name these sweet treats?

LENT IS NOW well underway and many of us might be attempting to put the choccies, biccies and sweeties away for a few weeks.

Right as your sugar cravings might be mounting, we’re putting your temptation – as well as your confectionary knowledge – to the test.

Look at the small snippet of the wrapper and tell us what sweet treat – anything from a chocolate bar to a tin of biscuits or an ice cream – is found inside.

Picnic (Cadbury) Fruit and Nut (Cadbury)

Nuts And Raisins (Milka) Peanut Bonanza (Old Montgomery's) Gummi Pizza (E-Fruitti) Red And Yellow Gelatine Loaf (Derek's)

Drumstick (Swizzels Matlow) Dip Dab (Barratt) Double Dip (Swizzels Matlow) Fun Dip (Lik-m-aid)

Dip Dab (Barratt) Winter Sheep Dip (Hygeia)

Sherbert Fountain (Barratt) Quality Street (Nestlé) Celebrations (Mars)

Heroes (Cadbury) Roses (Cadbury) Mary's Famous Bon Bons (Christian Chocolates) Elite Tea Cakes (Jacob's)

Tea Cakes (Tunnock's) Chocolate & Orange Teacakes (Marks & Spencers) Jaffa Cakes (McVitie's) Mikado (Jacob's)

Jammie Dodgers (Burton's) Marietta (Jacob's) Snickers (Mars) Dime (Mondelez)

Mars (Mars, and right now, in this very moment, I regret including the company names for each answer, but I can't really stop now can I?) Ham Loaf (Nestlé) Wham (Barratt) Refresher (Swizzels Matlow)

Bam (Wexford Creamery) Chewits (Cloetta)

Stinger (Swizzels Matlow) Lion Bar (Nestlé) Limerick Sandwich Deluxe (Fagan's)

Snack Shortcake (Cadbury) Club Milk (Jacob's) Johnny's Flying Bourbon Special (The Flying Biscuit Company) Bourbon Creams (Bolands)

Bourbon Creams (Tesco) Burbon Creams (Supervalu)

USA (Jacob's) Time Out (Cadbury) Chocolate Cream (Fry's)

Dream (Cadbury) Walnut Whip (Nestlé) Handsome Man Bar (Armagh Confectionary) Desperate Dan Bar (McCowan's)

Action Man: The Bar (Nestlé) Roy of the Rovers (Treasure Island Sweets) Cornetto Original (HB) Iceberger (HB)

Oreo (Mondelez) M&Ms (Mars) Catch (CBC) Honeycomb Dilemma (Screamer's)

Maxi Twist (HB) Toffee Crisp (Nestlé) Big Time (Caffrey's) Macaroon (Caffrey's)

Macaroon (Wilton Candy) Klipso Bar (Wilton Candy)