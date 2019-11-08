Here are the names of the 39 victims of the Essex lorry tragedy

THE NAMES OF the 39 people whose bodies were found in the back of a lorry container in Essex on 23 October have been released.
All of the victims were Vietnamese and have now been identified. Essex Police today released the victims’ names and extended their condolences to the bereaved families.
The senior officer in charge of the investigation, Assistant Chief Constable Tim Smith, said identifying the victims was “an incredibly important process”, stating: “Our team has been working hard to bring answers to worried families who fear their loved one may be among those whose tragic journey ended on our shores.”
Smith said Essex Police’s priority “has been to identify the victims, to preserve the dignity of those who have died and to support the victims’ friends and families”.
“It remained of paramount importance to us to ensure that an individual’s next-of-kin were informed, and that they were given some time to absorb this tragic news before we publicly confirmed their loved one’s identity.
“We have worked closely with the National Crime Agency, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, and the Vietnamese Authorities to identify and locate their families.”
Senior Coroner Caroline Beasley-Murray added: “May I take this opportunity to offer my deepest condolences to the victims’ families. My thoughts are with them at this unimaginably difficult time.”
The victims’ names are as follows:
- Pham Thi Tra My, 26-year-old woman from Ha Tinh
- Nguyen Dinh Luong, 20-year-old man from Ha Tinh
- Nguyen Huy Phong, 35-year-old man from Ha Tinh
- Vo Nhan Du, 19-year-old man from Ha Tinh
- Tran Manh Hung, 37-year-old man from Ha Tinh
- Tran Khanh Tho, 18-year-old man from Ha Tinh
- Vo Van Linh, 25-year-old man from Ha Tinh
- Nguyen Van Nhan, 33-year-old man from Ha Tinh
- Bui Phan Thang, 37-year-old man from Ha Tinh
- Nguyen Huy Hung, 15-year-old boy from Ha Tinh
- Tran Thi Tho, 21-year-old woman from Nghe An
- Bui Thi Nhung, 19-year-old woman from Nghe An
- Vo Ngoc Nam, 28-year-old man from Nghe An
- Nguyen Dinh Tu, 26-year-old man from Nghe An
- Le Van Ha, 30-year-old man from Nghe An
- Tran Thi Ngoc, 19-year-old woman from Nghe An
- Nguyen Van Hung, 33-year-old man from Nghe An
- Hoang Van Tiep, 18-year-old man from Nghe An
- Cao Tien Dung, 37-year-old man from Nghe An
- Cao Huy Thanh, 37-year-old man from Nghe An
- Tran Thi Mai Nhung, 18-year-old woman from Nghe An
- Nguyen Minh Quang, 20-year-old man from Nghe An
- Le Trong Thanh, 44-year-old man from Dien Chau
- Pham Thi Ngoc Oanh, 28-year-old woman from Nghe An
- Hoang Van Hoi, 24-year-old man from Nghe An
- Nguyen Tho Tuan, 25-year-old man from Nghe An
- Dang Huu Tuyen, 22-year-old man from Nghe An
- Nguyen Trong Thai, 26-year-old man from Nghe An
- Nguyen Van Hiep, 24-year-old man from Nghe An
- Nguyen Thi Van, 35-year-old woman from Nghe An
- Tran Hai Loc, 35-year-old man from Nghe An
- Duong Minh Tuan, 27-year-old man from Quang Binh
- Nguyen Ngoc Ha, 32-year-old man from Quang Binh
- Nguyen Tien Dung, 33-year-old man from Quang, Binh
- Phan Thi Thanh, 41-year-old woman from Hai Phong
- Nguyen Ba Vu Hung, 34-year-old man from Thua Tien Hue
- Dinh Dinh Thai Quyen, 18-year-old man from Hai Phong
- Tran Ngoc Hieu, 17-year-old boy from Hai Duong
- Dinh Dinh Binh, 15-year-old boy from Hai Phong
Consultation between the UK and Vietnamese governments is underway with regard to the repatriation of those who have died.
A number of people have been arrested in the UK, Vietnam and Ireland in connection with the deaths and some are facing charges related to manslaughter and human trafficking.
Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings.
COMMENTS