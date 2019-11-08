Here are the names of the 39 victims of the Essex lorry tragedy

Candles at a mass and prayer vigil for the 39 victims in Essex earlier this month.

THE NAMES OF the 39 people whose bodies were found in the back of a lorry container in Essex on 23 October have been released.

All of the victims were Vietnamese and have now been identified. Essex Police today released the victims’ names and extended their condolences to the bereaved families.

The senior officer in charge of the investigation, Assistant Chief Constable Tim Smith, said identifying the victims was “an incredibly important process”, stating: “Our team has been working hard to bring answers to worried families who fear their loved one may be among those whose tragic journey ended on our shores.”

Smith said Essex Police’s priority “has been to identify the victims, to preserve the dignity of those who have died and to support the victims’ friends and families”.

“It remained of paramount importance to us to ensure that an individual’s next-of-kin were informed, and that they were given some time to absorb this tragic news before we publicly confirmed their loved one’s identity.

“We have worked closely with the National Crime Agency, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, and the Vietnamese Authorities to identify and locate their families.”

Senior Coroner Caroline Beasley-Murray added: “May I take this opportunity to offer my deepest condolences to the victims’ families. My thoughts are with them at this unimaginably difficult time.”

The victims’ names are as follows:

Pham Thi Tra My, 26-year-old woman from Ha Tinh

Nguyen Dinh Luong, 20-year-old man from Ha Tinh

Nguyen Huy Phong, 35-year-old man from Ha Tinh

Vo Nhan Du, 19-year-old man from Ha Tinh

Tran Manh Hung, 37-year-old man from Ha Tinh

Tran Khanh Tho, 18-year-old man from Ha Tinh

Vo Van Linh, 25-year-old man from Ha Tinh

Nguyen Van Nhan, 33-year-old man from Ha Tinh

Bui Phan Thang, 37-year-old man from Ha Tinh

Nguyen Huy Hung, 15-year-old boy from Ha Tinh

Tran Thi Tho, 21-year-old woman from Nghe An

Bui Thi Nhung, 19-year-old woman from Nghe An

Vo Ngoc Nam, 28-year-old man from Nghe An

Nguyen Dinh Tu, 26-year-old man from Nghe An

Le Van Ha, 30-year-old man from Nghe An

Tran Thi Ngoc, 19-year-old woman from Nghe An

Nguyen Van Hung, 33-year-old man from Nghe An

Hoang Van Tiep, 18-year-old man from Nghe An

Cao Tien Dung, 37-year-old man from Nghe An

Cao Huy Thanh, 37-year-old man from Nghe An

Tran Thi Mai Nhung, 18-year-old woman from Nghe An

Nguyen Minh Quang, 20-year-old man from Nghe An

Le Trong Thanh, 44-year-old man from Dien Chau

Pham Thi Ngoc Oanh, 28-year-old woman from Nghe An

Hoang Van Hoi, 24-year-old man from Nghe An

Nguyen Tho Tuan, 25-year-old man from Nghe An

Dang Huu Tuyen, 22-year-old man from Nghe An

Nguyen Trong Thai, 26-year-old man from Nghe An

Nguyen Van Hiep, 24-year-old man from Nghe An

Nguyen Thi Van, 35-year-old woman from Nghe An

Tran Hai Loc, 35-year-old man from Nghe An

Duong Minh Tuan, 27-year-old man from Quang Binh

Nguyen Ngoc Ha, 32-year-old man from Quang Binh

Nguyen Tien Dung, 33-year-old man from Quang, Binh

Phan Thi Thanh, 41-year-old woman from Hai Phong

Nguyen Ba Vu Hung, 34-year-old man from Thua Tien Hue

Dinh Dinh Thai Quyen, 18-year-old man from Hai Phong

Tran Ngoc Hieu, 17-year-old boy from Hai Duong

Dinh Dinh Binh, 15-year-old boy from Hai Phong

Consultation between the UK and Vietnamese governments is underway with regard to the repatriation of those who have died.

A number of people have been arrested in the UK, Vietnam and Ireland in connection with the deaths and some are facing charges related to manslaughter and human trafficking.

