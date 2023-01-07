PSNI to revisit the scene of Natalie McNally murder tomorrow

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland will tomorrow return to the scene of Natalie McNally’s murder, as part of the investigation into the death of the 32-year-old.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said that officers from the Major Investigation Team will return to the scene where Ms McNally was killed, three weeks on from her death.

Ms McNally, who was 15 weeks pregnant, was stabbed in her home in the Silverwood Green area of Lurgan, Co Armagh, on 18 December.

Police have so far made two arrests but no-one has been charged.

A 32-year-old man arrested on 19 December was released unconditionally and is no longer a suspect.

A second man detained on 21 December, also aged 32, has been released on police bail to allow for further inquiries.

In a statement, McGuinness said that they will be returning to the scene as part of an attempt to jog memories of people who were in the vicinity when the murder occurred.

“We will be speaking with motorists and pedestrians in a determined attempt to jog memories. This is just one part of an extensive investigation, in which we’ve already carried out hundreds of house-to-house enquiries and seized over 3,000 hours of CCTV footage,” McGuinness said.

Earlier this week, McGuinness told reporters that he believed the murder was carried out by someone close to Ms McNally.

Advertisement

“I’m still keeping an open mind, but my main line of inquiry is that the murder was committed by someone that Natalie knew and indeed was comfortable allowing into her home,” he said.

He added that he believed that the murder weapon had been recovered by the PSNI and that it was from Ms McNally’s home and not brought to the scene by her attacker.

McGuinness added today that “unimaginable heartache” has been left in the wake of Ms McNally’s murder.

“The deaths of Natalie and her unborn baby have left unimaginable heartache to a loving family, whose world has been turned upside down,” McGuinness said.

“Amidst their pain, Natalie’s devoted family have, somehow, found the strength to appeal publicly for anyone with information to do the right thing and speak up.

“And, likewise, we remain absolutely steadfast in our determination to bring the killer to justice.”

According to McGuinness, CCTV footage of a man leaving the scene of the crime has been released to the public as part of efforts to identify him.

“Please remember, this was the night of Sunday 18 December – that’s the same day as the World Cup Final. I’m asking you to cast your mind back to that Sunday. If you witnessed anything untoward – no matter how insignificant it may seem – or if you have captured dash cam or CCTV footage, please get in touch,” McGuinness appealed, adding that there was a £20,000 pound reward being offered by Crimestoppers.

Additional reporting by Press Association