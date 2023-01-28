PSNI renew appeal for information on the murder of Natalie McNally

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland have issued a renewed appeal for information on the murder of 32-year-old Natalie McNally.

Natalie was 15 weeks pregnant when she was fatally stabbed at her home in Lurgan, Co Armagh on 18 December.

The PSNI’s Major Investigation Team is continuing to investigate the murder, including hundreds of house-to-house inquiries and examining over 4,000 hours of CCTV footage.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “We are committed to finding answers for Natalie’s heartbroken family. It is shocking that the mother to be was brutally murdered in her own home which should have been a place of safety for her.

“We previously released CCTV footage and our efforts to identify the man in this footage remain ongoing. It shows the suspect arriving at Silverwood Green that night at 8.52pm, and then the same figure walking away at 9.30pm.”

McGuinness asked the public to cast their minds back to 18 December, the day of the World Cup final. “If you witnessed anything untoward – no matter how insignificant it may seem – or if you have captured dash cam or CCTV footage, please get in touch.

“I am appealing to anyone who noticed someone they know acting strangely that night to come and speak to us. Maybe you recognise the rucksack or noticed that a rucksack was missing for a period of time or indeed is still missing. The suspect captured in the CCTV footage has an unusual gait.”

McGuinness also paid tribute to Natalie’s family for their support of the information in a time of immense grief.

“The deaths of Natalie and her unborn baby have caused them unimaginable heartache. Not only are they trying to come to terms with the death of their only daughter and sister, they are also grieving the loss of Natalie’s baby boy, who they have named Dean.

“Natalie’s killer robbed all of them of meeting Dean and watching him grow up as part of their loving family.”

Natalie’s brother Niall McNally, who spoke to The Journal this week, has asked everyone on the island of Ireland to make themselves aware of the PSNI appeal, as he believes there is a possibility the killer could flee across the border.

A rally is taking place in Lurgan today to protest violence against women.

5 weeks on and the monster is still on the streets we will continue to try bring justice and we will do all we can to help stop this happen in the future #EndViolenceAgainstWomen #SheWasOnlyAtHome #JusticeForNatalieMcNally pic.twitter.com/YqxdJ74Sda — Niall McNally (@IrishBlue1878) January 22, 2023

The Crimestoppers charity is offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Natalie’s murder.