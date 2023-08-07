Gardaí seek public's help in finding missing Nathan Douglas

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16-year-old Nathan Douglas, who was last seen in Sandyford, Dublin on Tuesday, 1 August 2023.

Nathan is described as being approximately 5 foot 10 inches (178 cm) in height with a slim build and fair hair.

When last seen, he was wearing green tracksuit bottoms and a black bubble jacket.

Anyone with any information on Nathan’s whereabouts are asked to contact Dundrum Garda station on 01 666 5600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any other Garda station.

