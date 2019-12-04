This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Video clip appears to show Nato leaders mocking Trump

The video shows Justin Trudeau, Emmanuel Macron and Boris Johnson.

By Press Association Wednesday 4 Dec 2019, 9:26 AM
1 hour ago 12,976 Views 19 Comments
Trump leaves a reception for Nato leaders at Downing Street.
Image: Alastair Grant/PA Wire/PA Images
Image: Alastair Grant/PA Wire/PA Images

NATO LEADERS APPEARED to mock Donald Trump at a Buckingham Palace reception.

A huddle which included UK prime minister Boris Johnson was filmed apparently gossiping about the US president’s unorthodox style last night, although Trump is not mentioned by name.

During the casual chat, as the leaders sipped drinks, Johnson can be heard asking French President Emmanuel Macron: “Is that why you were late?”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says: “He was late because he takes a 40-minute press conference off the top.”

Later in the conversation Trudeau adds: “You just watched his team’s jaws drop to the floor.”

A video clip of the chat, filmed as world leaders met ahead of a summit to mark Nato’s 70th anniversary, has been viewed almost four million times since it was posted online.

It came after Trump branded Macron’s comments that Nato is “brain dead” as “very nasty”, before the pair met on Tuesday at the US ambassador’s residence in London.

Related Read

03.12.19 Trump starts diplomatic row with 'nasty' French president Macron

Trump also pressed Trudeau on Canada’s Nato spending at their bilateral meeting.

Meanwhile, following an evening reception hosted by Johnson at Number 10, a member of the US Secret Service was pictured leaving with a Christmas bauble gifted to leaders.

Each Nato leader was given one of the decorations and invited to hang it from the Downing Street tree.

About the author
Press Association

Read next:

