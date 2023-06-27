EU committee to vote on divisive Nature Restoration Law

AN EU COMMITTEE will vote today on a proposed new law to restore degraded land around Europe, determining whether the plan moves forward to a full vote in the European Parliament.

The legislation would set specific targets for the first time on restoring nature through measures such as rewetting areas of drained peatlands, increasing green spaces in urban areas, and improving biodiversity in lands used for agriculture and forestry.

However, the proposed law has seen harsh divisions emerge between MEPs who disagree strongly about how ambitious the targets should be and the measures that should be included.

The European People’s Party, the political grouping that Fine Gael sits in and the EU’s largest political grouping, withdrew from the committee negotiations at the end of May and is expected to vote against the law this morning.

Supporters of the law say that it is a crucial piece of legislation to get the ball rolling much faster on protecting and restoring the natural world that has suffered under human influence to allow plants, animals, birds and insects to survive and thrive, carbon to be stored in the land instead of being released into the atmosphere as a greenhouse gas, and to allow humans to continue to benefit from the land in areas like food production and water quality.

Opponents’ main concerns are with the capacity of member states to actually carry out the measures proposed, the amount of land that would need to be restored, and to what extent that could mean land currently used for agriculture would need to be repurposed, either for different types of farming that may yield less income or for something else altogether.

The EU’s Environment, Public Health and Food Safety (ENVI) committee of 88 MEPs will convene this morning for a second time to vote on the law.

The ENVI committee was initially due to formalise its stance on the proposal earlier this month but a meeting jam-packed with amendments went over time, forcing the final vote to be postponed to today.

In the meantime, the EU Council, which is made up of leaders from member states, voted on its position on the law – one that approved moving forward with the legislative process but took a more conservative line than the plan envisioned in the EU Commission’s original proposal.

In a statement, Green MEP for Ireland South Grace O’Sullivan said that the ENVI committee vote today “will decide whether the EU is a leader or a loser when it comes to tackling the disastrous collapse in biodiversity we have seen across the continent”.

“Come what may we need a Nature Restoration Law to save Irish natural heritage and agriculture in the long term,” O’Sullivan said.

“That legislation must come either from the European Parliament now or we will need the Oireachtas to put one in place later. I call on all MEPs to support the Nature Restoration Law tomorrow and in the plenary vote in July.”

The European People’s Party has reaffirmed its stance against the law, calling for it to be rewritten.

"There is no clear majority for the badly designed law on #NatureRestoration in the @Europarl_EN.



The 'still to be finished vote' in @EP_Environment and very tight support among Member States show that Mr @TimmermansEU prefers to divide rather than unite," says @ChSchneider. pic.twitter.com/1uSvfdMYKg — EPP Group (@EPPGroup) June 26, 2023 EPP Group / Twitter

The divisions between MEPs over the law has been reflected in Irish politics.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar of Fine Gael said there were aspects of the law that he felt were “going too far and not fully recognising how we use land in Ireland in particular”, while junior minister Ossian Smyth of the Greens said he was “disappointed” with the EPP decision to pull out of negotiations: “Forget the coalition and politics, I think Irish people love nature and want to protect it.”