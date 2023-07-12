Fine Gael MEPs switch sides ahead of EU vote on Nature Restoration Law

THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT is set to vote this morning on the Nature Restoration Law, a package of legislation that would set specific targets for the first time on restoring nature through measures such as rewetting some drained peatlands, increasing green spaces in urban areas, and improving biodiversity in land used for agriculture and forestry.

MEPs have disagreed strongly over the last few months about how ambitious the targets should be and the measures that should be included, vocally nailing their flags to masts in a high-profile debate that has come just one year ahead of the next EU elections.

The European People’s Party, the political grouping that Fine Gael sits in and the EU’s largest political grouping, withdrew from the committee negotiations at the end of May and had campaigned for a vote against the law.

However, in a surprising move, Ireland’s Fine Gael MEPs have confirmed that they will not vote against the law today, pushing instead for amendments that would scale down the ambition of the original proposal but stop short of killing the law.

At committee stage, the 88 MEPs of the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety (ENVI) committee were split down the middle, with 44 in favour of the law and 44 against. The proposal required a majority to receive the committee’s approval and was thus rejected, pushing the matter to a full plenary session of the parliament.

Supporters of the law said it was a crucial piece of legislation to get the ball rolling much faster on protecting and restoring the natural world that has suffered under human influence to allow plants, animals, birds and insects to survive and thrive, carbon to be stored in the land instead of being released into the atmosphere as a greenhouse gas, and to allow humans to continue to benefit from the land in areas like food production and water quality.

Opponents’ main concerns were with the capacity of member states to actually carry out the measures proposed, the amount of land that would need to be restored, and to what extent that could mean land currently used for agriculture would need to be repurposed, either for different types of farming that may yield less income or for something else altogether.

The EU Council, which is made up of leaders from member states, has also voted on its position on the law, lending support to moving forward with the legislative process but taking a more conservative line than the plan envisioned in the EU Commission’s original proposal.

Fine Gael MEP Seán Kelly, who has previously spoken out against the law, said ahead of this morning’s vote that he would not seek to reject the legislation, pushing instead for amendments that would move the legislation away from the Commission’s original level of ambition.

“I cannot vote to reject this law for a number of reasons, primarily because the Council have done a good job in amending some of the worst parts of the proposals,” Kelly said.

He said that voting to reject the law at the outset would also remove the opportunity to vote on proposed amendments to the law.

“At the end of the day, one has to do what one thinks is right, and the right thing to do is to vote not to reject, but to look at the proposals and the amendments one by one and then I think we can find a very good landing spot.”

Fellow Fine Gael MEPs Frances Fitzgerald, Colm Markey, Deirdre Clune and Maria Walsh likewise confirmed that they did not plan to vote against the law.

Green MEPs Grace O’Sullivan and Ciarán Cuffe reiterated their positions in favour of the law.

Fianna Fáil MEP Barry Andrews also voiced his support, saying it would be an “outrage” if the vote is not passed, as well as independent MEPs on the left.

The European debate attracted an unusual level of attention in Ireland due to its links with farming and climate change.

A motion in the Dáil last week from Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice to oppose the law as proposed by the EU Commission was rejected by Government TDs, with 75 votes winning over 57 and four abstentions.

A second vote on backing the EU Council’s position received overwhelming support, with 121 TDs in favour over nine against and six abstentions.