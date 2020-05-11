Debunked: No, a Nazi flag was not flown in Belfast on VE day

A FACEBOOK POST associating a Nazi flag flying in Northern Ireland with VE day celebrations was shared over the weekend.

The image in the post is real, but it is from 2015 when the flag was briefly put up before being taken down by local residents a short time later.

Victory in Europe (VE) day takes place on 8 May to mark the end of World War II in Europe on this day in 1945.

It was marked this year in the UK in a number of ways, including with jets tearing across the sky and a contentious conga line formed in one English town.

One post on Facebook has claimed that in Belfast, a Nazi flag was flown.

Here is the full post.

Facebook post about flags in Belfast.

The post indicates that this flag was flown on VE day or at least recently, but the image in the post is from 2015.

The BBC reported at the time that a number of flags, including one featuring a swastika, had been put on lamp posts in a housing estate in Carrickfergus, Co Antrim. This is about 20 kilometres outside Belfast.

The flags were put up near a loyalist bonfire site alongside paramilitary flags and the Union Jack.

It was reported that the flags were only up for a short amount of time before members of the community went out to the street and removed them.

Peter Robinson, who was leader of the Democratic Unionist Party at the time, tweeted to “commend the residents who removed” the flags and said it was “shameful” they were ever put up.

There is no evidence on social media or in news reports of Nazi flags flying in Belfast this year. The image used in the Facebook post is the same as that used in the BBC report from July 2015.

