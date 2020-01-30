This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Thursday 30 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Motorists taking NCT will have to return at a later date to complete test and receive full certificate

If stopped by gardaí without a full NCT certificate, motorists are urged to show gardaí a report issued to them by the NCTS.

By Sean Murray Thursday 30 Jan 2020, 9:15 AM
1 hour ago 10,161 Views 32 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4985849
File photo.
Image: Shutterstock/wavebreakmedia
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Shutterstock/wavebreakmedia

THE NCT GENERAL manager said it won’t be possible to provide full NCT certificates to motorists bringing their vehicles in for a test until surveys on lift equipment are completed which could take up to three weeks.

Yesterday, it was announced that part of the NCT testing for cars in Ireland had been suspended pending a full safety inspection of vehicle lifts used in testing centres. Motorists are still being advised to turn up for their tests, however, where all other elements of the vehicle will be tested.

General manager Grant Henderson told RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland the National Car Testing Service (NCTS) had taken the decision to do as much of the test as they can for customers, who will then have to return at a later date to complete the test and receive their certificate. 

If someone is stopped by the gardaí and doesn’t have a full NCT certificate due to suspension of the full test, Henderson advised motorists to show a copy of the report that will be given to them at the NCT centre in lieu of the full certificate.

He also urged them to show evidence of having had the car prepared for the test at a repair garage prior to the NCT and their previous NCT cert if stopped by the gardaí

The partial test suspension, which took effect immediately, came one day after MOT testing in Northern Ireland was suspended due to similar issues

The NCTS took the decision yesterday evening to discontinue the use of vehicle inspection lifts across all 47 test centres “with immediate effect until a full condition survey of all lifts is completed”, it said in a statement. 

“NCTS were recently made aware of a defect with a similar make and model of MAHA lift. Following that information, condition surveys have been instigated.”

The lifts in question are the scissor lifts that are used to raise a vehicle above ground to
inspect the underbody area. 

“All customers should continue to book and turn up for their NCT as normal,” it said.

The NCT general manager said the onus is on the motorist to ensure their vehicle is road worthy. 

“All other elements of the test will be completed as normal,” Henderson said. “The responsibility for ensuring road worthiness of vehicles is with the owner.

We’re telling customers what we’ve always done which is book your test, ensure your vehicle is prepared for the test in advance and we will conduct the test elements we can at this stage. We’ll issue the customer with a vehicle report and issue a full certificate once the lift element is completed. 

Henderson was also asked about the inconvenience that would be caused to people having to come in a second time to finish their NCT test.

“It certainly has [been thought through],” he said.

“This has to be put in motion over a very short period of time. We’ve spent that time thinking the process through to ensuring that we’re doing the right thing for motorists and the safety of motorists on Irish roads.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (32)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie