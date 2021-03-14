#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Sunday 14 March 2021
Advertisement

Dutch police break up anti-government protest on eve of election

National elections are taking place in the Netherlands over the next three days.

By AFP Sunday 14 Mar 2021, 5:26 PM
27 minutes ago 2,646 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5381404
Image: PA
Image: PA

DUTCH POLICE USED water cannon and horses today to clear anti-government protesters in The Hague, a day before three days of voting starts in national elections.

Hundreds of demonstrators rallied in a park in the centre of the city against Prime Minister Mark Rutte, with some also criticising the coronavirus restrictions his government has put in place.

Police arrested several people, Dutch media reported. Riot officers with a dog pinned one man to the ground before detaining him, an AFP photographer saw.

“Today it’s mainly because we have elections next week and we don’t want the same government again,” Elsvis Vanheenst, 32, who is unemployed, told AFP.

“Because they are lying about everything and they are only working for themselves, and not for the people. So that’s mainly why I’m here today.”

Riot police with shields, batons and dogs moved in after some of the protesters refused to leave at the scheduled end of the protest, detaining a number of them. 

Police on horseback then charged at the demonstrators, few of whom wore masks.

Police finally fired water cannon but many of the demonstrators sheltered underneath yellow umbrellas from the spray.

The yellow umbrellas have been a feature at several anti-lockdown protests.

The Hague police later also confirmed a “warning shot” was fired and said the cause was being investigated.

The Netherlands goes to the polls on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in elections seen as a verdict on Rutte’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Polling has been spaced over three days to ensure social distancing and allow Covid-vulnerable people a chance to vote early.

Rutte and his liberal VVD party are on course to win a fourth term at the head of a coalition government, according to opinion polls.

He has been in power for more than a decade and is one of Europe’s longest serving leaders.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

However anger at the imposition of the country’s first curfew since World War II in January led to the worst riots the Netherlands has seen for decades.

The Netherlands has seen a string of anti-lockdown demonstrations, and populist parties have been calling for a relaxation of the rules, the strictest since the start of the pandemic.

Bars and restaurants remain closed, non-essential shops are closed except by appointment, and the 9pm-4:30am curfew is in place until at least March 31. 

Protesters at the demonstration in The Hague carried placards with slogans including “Born to be Free” and “Emergency Law is Dicatatorship.”

“I’m here for democracy,” said protester Michel Koot, a retired 68-year-old.

“There might be a virus, but the shutdown of the total society is not proportional,” he added.

“I see that a lot of our rights are easily taken away and the majority of the people don’t even notice but there’s a lot going on. So I’m concerned for my grandchildren.”

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie