Coronavirus: 7,956 new cases and 629 in hospital, including 53 in ICU

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE reported an additional 4,445 positive PCR cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.

Additionally, there have been 3,621 positive antigen tests registered through the HSE’s portal, leading to a combined total of 7,956 cases reported today.

As of 8am this morning, there are 629 patients in hospital with a confirmed case of Covid-19, of whom 53 are in ICU.

Yesterday, the Department of Health reported an additional 3,763 PCR confirmed cases and 3,961 positive antigen tests.

It comes after the Government announced that they would be ending almost all Covid-19 restrictions next week, including the end of mandatory mask-wearing in specific settings, like public transport and in schools.