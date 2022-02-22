#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 22 February 2022
Cabinet agrees to end almost all Covid-19 health measures from next Monday

The Cabinet signed off on the new measures today.

By Eoghan Dalton Tuesday 22 Feb 2022, 1:13 PM
Masks will still be required on public transport and in health settings
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THE GOVERNMENT HAS confirmed it is lifting almost all restrictions around mask-wearing from next Monday February 28. 

Following a Cabinet meeting today, it confirmed it is accepting advice from NPHET to lift requirements for masks in retail settings, staff in hospitality settings and other indoor public settings. 

Masks will still be required to be worn in health settings and will be advised to be worn on public transport, but this will not be a legal requirement.

The Government also agreed to lift specific protective measures in place in schools and early learning and school-aged childcare facilities, such as pods, social distancing and staggering of breaks.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said people are still being advised to wear face masks on public transport and in healthcare settings. 

He said: “Of course there are people who may wish to continue to wear a mask and they are free to do so (and) people who have underlying conditions may also wish to choose to do so.”

A Government press statement issued this afternoon noted that the current epidemiological profile of COVID-19 in Ireland continues to provide a broadly stable and positive outlook. 

“Following a recent moderate increase – particularly amongst young adults – the number of infections detected per day remains high but has stabilised, and may be starting to decrease,” a spokesperson said.

“While the burden on our hospitals remains significant, it is relatively stable.”

The statement advised that due to the Omicron variant, there are critical measures still required including:

  • Isolate if you are symptomatic (even if you are fully vaccinated and boosted) or if you are diagnosed with COVID-19.
  • Complete your primary and booster programme of vaccination.
  • Continue to manage risk for yourself and others who are more vulnerable including by wearing masks, physical distancing and avoiding crowds as well as basic hand and respiratory hygiene.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed last Friday that the Government would be accepting the guidance from NPHET that will bring an end to mandatory mask-wearing.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan had recommended an end to the mandatory wearing of masks in his letter to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, where he said NPHET had concluded that there is “no longer a continuing public health rationale” for retaining them.

“Mandatory mask-wearing in areas where it is currently regulated for, including: public transport, taxis, retail and other indoor public settings, and staff in hospitality settings.

“Public health measures in early learning settings, school-aged childcare, primary and secondary schools, including physical distancing measures such as pods, and mask wearing.”

Eoghan Dalton
