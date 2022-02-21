Coalition leaders to discuss changes to mandatory mask-wearing rules

THE LEADERS OF of the three coalition parties in Government will today discuss proposals to end the rules on mandatory mask-wearing.

It comes ahead of a Cabinet meeting tomorrow, at which ministers are expected to accept the advice from health officials.

Advertisement

Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed last Friday that the Government would be accepting the guidance from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) that will bring an end to mandatory mask-wearing.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan has recommended an end to the mandatory wearing of masks, but they will be advisory in healthcare settings and on public transport.

The changes are expected to come into place on 28 February.

In his letter to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, Dr Holohan said: “NPHET concluded that there is no longer a continuing public health rationale for retaining them and advised that the following measures could be removed with effect from 28th February as planned.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“Mandatory mask-wearing in areas where it is currently regulated for, including: public transport, taxis, retail and other indoor public settings, and staff in hospitality settings.

“Public health measures in early learning settings, school-aged childcare, primary and secondary schools, including physical distancing measures such as pods, and mask wearing.”

Donnelly is expected to bring a proposal to Cabinet tomorrow.