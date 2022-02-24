Coronavirus: 7,724 new cases and 610 in hospital, including 55 in ICU

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have reported 3,763 positive PCR cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.
Additionally, 3,961 more positive antigen tests have been registered on the HSE website, bringing the day’s cases to a combined total of 7,724.
As of 8am this morning, 610 patients with Covid-19 were in hospital, including 55 in intensive care.
Yesterday, the Department of Health reported an additional 4,158 PCR-confirmed cases and 3,900 positive antigen tests.
It comes after the Government announced that they would be ending almost all Covid-19 restrictions next week, including the end of mandatory mask-wearing in specific settings, like public transport and in schools.
