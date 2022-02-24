Coronavirus: 7,724 new cases and 610 in hospital, including 55 in ICU

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have reported 3,763 positive PCR cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.

Additionally, 3,961 more positive antigen tests have been registered on the HSE website, bringing the day’s cases to a combined total of 7,724.

As of 8am this morning, 610 patients with Covid-19 were in hospital, including 55 in intensive care.

Yesterday, the Department of Health reported an additional 4,158 PCR-confirmed cases and 3,900 positive antigen tests.

It comes after the Government announced that they would be ending almost all Covid-19 restrictions next week, including the end of mandatory mask-wearing in specific settings, like public transport and in schools.