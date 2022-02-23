#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 23 February 2022
Coronavirus: 8,058 new cases and 593 patients in hospital, including 54 in ICU

The Department of Health confirmed the figures this afternoon.

By Tadgh McNally Wednesday 23 Feb 2022, 3:01 PM
8 minutes ago 3,054 Views 1 Comment
CMO Dr Tony Holohan
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE reported an additional 4,158 positive PCR cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.

In addition, there have been 3,900 more positive antigen tests registered through the HSE’s test portal.

This leads to a combined total of 8,058 cases of Covid-19 reported today.

As of 8am this morning, there were 593 patients with a confirmed case of Covid-19 in hospital, of whom 54 are in intensive care.

Tadgh McNally
