Coronavirus: 8,058 new cases and 593 patients in hospital, including 54 in ICU

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE reported an additional 4,158 positive PCR cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.
In addition, there have been 3,900 more positive antigen tests registered through the HSE’s test portal.
This leads to a combined total of 8,058 cases of Covid-19 reported today.
As of 8am this morning, there were 593 patients with a confirmed case of Covid-19 in hospital, of whom 54 are in intensive care.
