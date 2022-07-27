Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Wednesday 27 July 2022
Advertisement

'Limited capacity' for new data centres as Government introduces new conditions for development

Data centres are currently responsible for 14% of Ireland’s electricity usage.

By Tadgh McNally Wednesday 27 Jul 2022, 9:41 PM
54 minutes ago 3,565 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5827570
Stock image
Image: Shutterstock
Stock image
Stock image
Image: Shutterstock

THE GOVERNMENT HAVE said that there is only “limited capacity” for further data centre development while the energy sector continues to deal with electricity security issues. 

A new statement from the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment says that while data has become “essential” in people’s daily lives, data centre development must be aligned with green policies.

“Data is an essential enabler of our increasingly digital economy and society facilitating everything from remote working, on-line learning and e-health to on-line retail, food service delivery, banking, and payments,” said the Government.

“However, we must align the twin transitions which are both digital and green.”

At present, data centres are responsible for 14% of all electricity usage in Ireland as of 2021. This is a 32% increase compared to 2020 and a 265% increase compared to 2015.

Ireland currently faces some electricity supply issues, with the Government saying that they recognise the “significant capacity constraints on the electricity system in the short-to-medium term”.

“In the short term, there is only limited capacity for further data centre development, as the key state bodies, regulators and the electricity sector work to upgrade our infrastructure, connect more renewable energy and ensure security of supply,” said the Government.

Interim measures, like permission being sought for two temporary fossil fuel power plants in Dublin, are planned to help ease pressures alongside new conditions that must be met to allow additional data centres.

These include preferring data centres that make “efficient” use of the Irish electricity grid as well as centres that co-locate or are in close proximity to renewable energy generation sites.

The Government will also prefer data centres that are associated with “strong economic activity and employment” and that engage with local communities or help small and medium enterprises.

“Data centre developments which are not consistent with these principles would not be in line with government policy.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
@TadghMcN
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie