Plans for new deep-water port in Co Meath unveiled

PLANS FOR A new deep-water port in Co Meath have been unveiled today by the Bremore Ireland Port project.

The development, which will be the state’s first major deep-water port, will be near the Bremore area in Meath, between Drogheda and North County Dublin.

Danish architect firm, Henning Larsen, will develop and construct the “world-class deep-water multi-modal energy port”, which plans to have its first berths open between 2028 and 2030.

As well as serving as a working port, the project plans to include purpose-built infrastructure to generate offshore wind energy – with specialised quays for wind turbine assembly and facilities for bulk, break-bulk and ferries.

To support Ireland’s National Hydrogen Strategy, it also will be equipped to convert offshore wind energy into green hydrogen the project announced today.

The plan is a joint-venture between Drogheda Port Company and Ronan Group Real Estate and has already secured €1 billion in capital investment, to kick-start the plans Rory Williams, CEO of the real estate group noted.

Housing and local government minister Darragh O’Brien welcomed the plans today, noting the new port’s “vital role” towards Ireland’s climate measures.

O’Brien added: “I’m optimistic about Bremore Ireland Port’s potential impact on decarbonisation, energy security, job and housing creation, and industrial opportunities, particularly along the Dublin-Belfast Economic Corridor of Louth, Meath and Fingal.”

The project’s initial plans include the construction of new homes, community services, enhance transport links and leisure facilities to benefit the broader local areas.

CEO of the Drogheda Port Company, Paul Fleming, said the port is set to become Ireland’s leading deep-water energy port and noted the plans to equip the port with facilities to generate renewable wind and hydrogen energy.