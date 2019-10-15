This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Tuesday 15 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

€241 million to be spent building dual carriageway and improving roads in Mayo

The project is the largest investment of public money in Co Mayo in the history of the State.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 15 Oct 2019, 4:46 PM
40 minutes ago 4,284 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4852399
File photo of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Transport Minister Shane Ross.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
File photo of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Transport Minister Shane Ross.
File photo of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Transport Minister Shane Ross.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

THE GOVERNMENT HAS announced that €241 million will be spent on improving the road network in Co Mayo.

The N5 Westport to Turlough Road Project will include the construction of 20.3km of dual carriageway from Westport to Turlough and a 2.5km single carriageway link to the N59 Westport to Mulranny national secondary road.

The development is part of the government’s Project Ireland 2040 plans and represents the largest investment of public money in Co Mayo in the history of the State.

In a statement, the government said the project will provide a “major boost” for Co Mayo and will improve road safety and decrease collisions, shorten journey times, and reduce congestion in Westport and Castlebar.

Speaking about the project, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the government is “bringing Ireland closer together by investing in roads and broadband, thereby reducing disparities between east and west, rural and urban areas, Dublin and the rest of the country”. 

Transport Minister Shane Ross added that rural transport has been “an important focus for me and my department in an effort to open the country up”.

“Ireland does not just consist of cities – it also consists of very vibrant towns and villages which need to be connected to maximise its full potential,” Ross stated.

Michael Ring, Minister for Rural & Community Development, who is based in Mayo, said the new road “will result in safer and less time-consuming journeys, as well as cleaner air and significantly less traffic in the towns of Westport and Castlebar”.

“On a strategic level, it will encourage investment, support employment and greatly enhance connectivity in the region,” Ring added.

The project also includes the following:

  • A 2.3km upgrade of a section of the N59 at Barleyhill to a Type-3 single carriageway
  • Two compact grade separated junctions including overbridges
  • Six roundabouts
  • Two rail bridges over the Westport to Dublin railway line
  • 11 overbridges, two underbridges and seven farm underpasses
  • Associated earthworks, diversion of services and realignment of existing roads
  • Drainage works, landscaping and ancillary works

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie