Breakthrough in garda talks as interim roster is agreed

THERE HAS BEEN a breakthrough in talks between senior management in An Garda Síochána and representative bodies over the roster dispute.

Senior managers in AGS met collectively with all four garda associations this morning.

Last Friday, garda management put forward a proposal on the issue of rosters.

It was agreed at today’s meeting that an interim roster will come into place shortly.

It was also agreed at today’s meeting that all four garda associations “will within a short period of time engage with garda management in internal negotiations on a new roster”, a statement from AGS noted.

The details of the interim roster will be provided after garda personnel have been informed.

Last week the Garda Representative Association (GRA) confirmed it was deferring days of industrial action including tomorrow, Budget Day, whereby their members would engage in a de facto work-to-rule by not agreeing to do overtime.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris previously announced his intention to reimpose the pre-Covid-19 pandemic, 2012 Westmanstown Roster – a move that was met with outrage.

The proposed roster, which was due to kick in on 6 November, would have seen gardaí come off a four-on four-off 12-hour shift rotation and put them on a six-on four-off 10-hour shift roster.

The Journal has contacted the GRA for comment.