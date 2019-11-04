Lindsay Hoyle to replace Bercow as new Speaker of the House of Commons

LINDSAY HOYLE HAS been elected as the new Speaker of the House of Commons to replace John Bercow.

The Labour Party politician received more than half of the votes in the fourth ballot of MPs, defeating party colleague Chris Bryant.

Hoyle was formerly a deputy to Bercow. He received 325 votes while Bryant received 213.

Due to a requirement for speakers to be politically impartial, Hoyle will be required to resign from Labour to take up the role as speaker.

John Bercow announced his resignation from the role in September after a decade as speaker of the House of Commons.

