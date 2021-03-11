#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Thursday 11 March 2021
Advertisement

Nursing home residents allowed two visits per week from 22 March

There will be no requirement to limit these visits to under an hour.

By Orla Dwyer Thursday 11 Mar 2021, 6:09 PM
17 minutes ago 3,662 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5378777
Image: Shutterstock/Africa Studio
Image: Shutterstock/Africa Studio

PEOPLE IN NURSING homes will be permitted two visits per week from 22 March if approximately 80% of residents and staff have been vaccinated against Covid-19. 

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) today approved the new visiting guidance today for visits to long-term residential care facilities. 

In a statement, the Department of Health said the “advanced stage of the vaccination rollout in nursing homes” has allowed for “cautious” changes around visitations.

Until now, residents were allowed one visit every two weeks. 

The guidance already in place allowed for visiting on critical and compassionate grounds at the moment. The new guidance will expand the scope of visiting on general compassionate grounds. 

The guidance says the visits are possible two weeks after full vaccination of around 80% of residents and healthcare workers in the nursing home.

The department said there is no requirement to limit these visits to under an hour. 

It provides for increased visiting at levels 3-5 “subject to risk assessment and no open outbreak”. 

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said: “Meaningful contact with family and friends is important at all times which is why these additional grounds will be facilitated.

“Compassionate grounds could be for example to see a family member or friend as prolonged absence is causing upset or for personal reasons, to make financial or other arrangements or to advocate on their behalf.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Minister of State for  Older People Mary Butler said she hopes the new guidance will be “widely welcomed”.

“We all need to remain vigilant, and continue to follow public health advice, including when visiting, to reduce the spread of COVID and protect those living in our communities,” she said in a statement. 

“It signifies a big step forward in providing opportunities for people living in nursing homes and their families to meet much more frequently. I expect that all nursing home providers will facilitate visiting, in line with the new guidance announced today.”

The specific critical and compassionate circumstances includes a resident expressing a “strong sense of need to see someone whether for personal reasons, to make financial or other arrangements or to advocate on their behalf”.

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie