#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Wednesday 23 March 2022
Advertisement

At least one dead as tornado rips through New Orleans

Other tornadoes spawned by the same storm system had hit parts of Texas and Oklahoma, killing one person on Monday.

By Press Association Wednesday 23 Mar 2022, 8:33 AM
1 hour ago 1,418 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5718606
Image: PA
Image: PA

A TORNADO HAS torn through parts of New Orleans and its suburbs, flipping cars, ripping roofs off homes and killing at least one person in a region that was pummelled by Hurricane Katrina 17 years ago.

Parts of St Bernard Parish, which borders New Orleans to the south east, appeared to take the brunt of the weather’s fury, and that is where the death happened.

St Bernard Parish officials gave no details on how the person died but said multiple others were hurt.

Rescue workers were searching through the suburban parish for more people in need of help, Sheriff Jimmy Pohlmann said.

St Bernard Parish president Guy McInnis said the tornado has caused widespread damage.

Other tornadoes spawned by the same storm system had hit parts of Texas and Oklahoma, killing one person on Monday and causing multiple injuries and widespread damage.

In New Orleans, local television stations broadcast live images of the storm as it barrelled across the region.

The tornado appeared to start in a suburb and then move east across the Mississippi River into the Lower 9th Ward of New Orleans and parts of St Bernard Parish — both of which were badly damaged by Katrina — before moving north east.

Many residents also suffered damage last year when Hurricane Ida — a category four hurricane — swept through the region.

Stacey Mancuso’s family had just completed repairs to their home in the suburb of Arabi after Ida ripped off the roof and caused extensive water damage.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Then yesterday’s tornado tore through their street.

Mancuso huddled in her utility room with her husband, two children aged 11 and 16, and dogs as part of their new roof was lifted away by the wind.

“We’re alive. That’s what I can say at this point. We still have four walls and part of a roof. I consider myself lucky,” said Mancuso.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie