Thursday 20 April 2023 Dublin: 8°C
Screengrab/Sisk and Son/Evercam The newly completed Rock Wing
# rock wing
New nine-story wing of Mater Hospital to be opened today
The Rock Wing, named after Sister Margherita Rock, will cater for an additional 5,000 patients annually.
1.3k
3
16 minutes ago

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR, health minister Stephen Donnelly and public expenditure minister Paschal Donohoe will officially open a new nine storey building at the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital in Dublin today.

The Rock Wing will have 98 new beds, including 16 new intensive care unit beds and a new home for the National Isolation Unit, which is based at the Mater. 

The building has been designed, built and delivered on budget in two years under emergency legislation enacted during the first part of the Covid pandemic.

The Rock Wing, named after Sister Margherita Rock, will cater for an additional 5,000 patients annually.

Sr Rock was a member of the Congregation of the Sisters of Mercy, which founded the Mater Hospital, and was remembered as an anchor of the hospital by her colleagues due to her work expanding its services.

She also served as executive chairwoman of the Mater hospital’s board of management.

It’s understood that Varadkar and Donnelly will officially open the building, which faces onto Eccles Street, at 3pm.

Author
Jamie McCarron
