The 5 at 5: Monday

1. #AFGHANISTAN: Seven people have died at Kabul Airport as videos appear to show people clinging to aircraft during takeoff.
2. #HEALTH WORKERS: Trade unions representing health workers have called on Taoiseach Micheál Martin to help resolve the row over recognition for healthcare workers’ efforts and commitment during the pandemic.
3. #HAITI: The death toll from the magnitude 7.2 earthquake that battered Haiti has risen to at least 1,297 as rescuers race to find survivors amid the rubble ahead of a potential deluge from an approaching storm.
4. #OUTBREAKS: HSE officials have warned of a major spike in Covid-19 cases across the mid-west counties of Limerick, Tipperary and Clare.
5. #EAGLES: Norwegian-born eagle chicks have been released into the wild in parts of Munster as part of a programme to re-introduce white-tailed eagles to Ireland.
