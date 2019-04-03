This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 3 April, 2019
Derelict site in Dublin City to be developed into apartment block to house the homeless

The Peter McVerry Trust has issued a tender for the construction of eight apartments on New South Street.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 3 Apr 2019, 6:00 AM
1 hour ago 5,071 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4572282

New Street 2 The site of the planned development on New South Street, Dublin Source: Peter McVerry Trust

A DERELICT SITE in Dublin City Centre is to be to be redeveloped by the Peter McVerry Trust (PMVT) to provide homes for people who are homeless.

The charity has issued a tender worth around €2 million for the construction of eight apartments consisting of five one-bed and three two-bed apartments on the derelict site at 26 New Street South, owned by Dublin City Council. 

“This reflects our ongoing effort to provide housing to single people who are the main cohort in homelessness and the wider social housing list,” a spokesperson for PMVT said.

The project is one of a number of social housing developments being planned by PMVT in Dublin city at the moment. 

The development is being funded through the capital assistance scheme under Rebuilding Ireland – the government’s housing action plan. 

Subject to approval by Dublin City Council and the Department of Housing, PMVT said it expects to be on the site by September this year and for the development to be completed by September 2020. 

pmvt An image of the planned building Source: Dublin City Council

The future tenants of the apartments will be nominated by Dublin City Council. 

“As a specialist provider of housing to people impacted by homelessness, we expect that most if not all will come from this category of the Dublin City Council housing list,” the PMVT spokesperson said. 

Dublin City Council said in a statement: “We are very pleased that this project has now been put out to tender by the Peter McVerry Trust.

“Dublin City Council allocated the site to PMVT for the purpose of providing much-needed accommodation for homeless persons.” 

The project architects are Fitzgerald, Kavanagh and Partners.

Other projects

In 2017, PMVT secured planning permission for 18 apartments which will provide permanent housing for homeless people in Dublin City Centre.

The refurbishment project at 181-187 Townsend Street, near College Green, will be the largest capital housing project undertaken by the charity to date.

The existing building, owned by Dublin City Council, has been derelict for a number of years and is need of major upgrade and renovation works.

In December, a spokesperson for PMVT told TheJournal.ie that work on the site will start in Spring 2019 once the charity has selected a contracted and that the project is expected to be completed about 12 months later. 

“There were a few snags on the project and structural mattera that meant we had to revisit some design plans and costs had to be adjusted and resubmitted,” the spokesperson said.

The Peter McVerry Trust – which was set up by Fr Peter McVerry in the 1970s – is funded by government through the Department of Housing to carry out essential services for Ireland’s homeless population.  

These include providing long- and short-term accommodation and hands on support and advocacy for people without homes.

PMVT is also part-funded funded through donations from the public. 

