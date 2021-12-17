All arrivals into Ireland will be advised to take antigen tests for five days

NEW ANTIGEN TESTING measures have been announced for everyone arriving into Ireland from abroad, the Taoiseach has said this evening.

From Monday, everyone arriving into Ireland will be advised to complete a daily antigen test over a five-day period after arriving into the country.

The first day will be their day of arrival.

Currently, everyone arriving into Ireland from abroad must have a negative PCR test taken up to 72 hours before arrival. This measure still applies.

Those who are vaccinated against Covid-19 or who have recovered from the disease can alternatively show a negative antigen test result carried out by a professional no more than 48 hours before arriving into the country.

In his address to the nation this evening, Micheál Martin said everyone is “exhausted” with Covid-19 and the restrictions.

Announcing the latest set of Covid-19 measures, Martin said that pubs and restaurants will have to close at 8pm every evening from Sunday until 30 January.

The Taoiseach said the country will see a “massive rise in infections” due to the Omicron variant which is currently “exploding throughout Europe”.

The rule for daily antigen tests had already been put in place for passengers arriving from Britain into Ireland before now being extended to all arrivals.