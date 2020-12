No one gets out of bed on New Year's Day in the United Kingdom. They just sit there and scream, non-stop, from sunrise to sunset. It's awful. Shutterstock Real Fake

Children in Greece can expect to be rudely awoken on New Year's Day by a family member tapping them on the head with an onion. Shutterstock Real Fake

In Ukraine during the weekend closest to the New Year, you'll be expected to check in on your neighbour to make sure they have the kitchen basics - oil, eggs, salt, flour, etc - in a tradition dating back to Soviet times when these items were scarce come January. Shutterstock Real Fake

A quiet night in on New Year's Eve in Denmark could be disturbed by friends and family throwing plates and other crockery at your home. Shutterstock Real Fake

You can't have a quiet night in on New Year's Eve in Japan as entire towns take part in これは偽物です or Lying Down Parties. You head down to the city centre with a few drinks, some food, and your loudest pots and pans, lie down, and just bash the pots and pans off the ground until morning. Shutterstock Real Fake

Prepare to get a spook in Algeria on New Year's Day, when local children hide in bushes and jump out to scare passersby. Shutterstock Real Fake

Here in Ireland, we bang bread off the wall in an attempt to ward off evil spirits. Take that, evil spirits! They hate it when we bang bread off the wall. Shutterstock Real Fake

In Chile, it's popular to eat lentils on New Year's Eve for good luck. Shutterstock Real Fake

Similarly in Italy, wearing red underwear on New Year's Eve is considered good luck. Shutterstock Real Fake