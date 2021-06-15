New York lifts last of restrictions early as more than 70% of adult vaccinated

MORE THAN 70 percent of adults in New York have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, meaning the last of the state’s restrictions can now be lifted, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday.

“We have hit 70 percent vaccination. It is the national goal, and we hit it ahead of schedule. What does 70 percent mean? It means that we can now return to life as we know,” Cuomo said of his state, which was the early epicenter of the US outbreak.

“Effective immediately, state-mandated Covid restrictions are lifted across commercial and social settings,” he said on Twitter.

In another tweet, the Governor promised fireworks across the state tonight in celebration of the lifting of restrictions and essential workers.

A number of New York landmarks will also be lit up tonight in blue and gold in celebration, including the Empire State Building, one World Trade Centre and Niagra Falls.

“472 days ago, it was impossible to fathom that 70 percent of New York’s adults would have received their first Covid vaccination by this point,” Cuomo said.

“What felt years away has been accomplished in less than one.”

At a press conference today, he told those in the room to give themselves a round of applause.

“Congratulations, New Yorkers, on all that your hard work has accomplished,” he said in another press statement.

Today the US also surpassed 600,000 deaths, in what US President Biden called “a real tragedy”.

He said his heart goes out to those who have lost loved ones.

“We have more work to do to beat this virus,” he said. And now’s not the time to let our guard down. Please get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

With additional reporting from AFP.