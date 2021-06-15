#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 19°C Tuesday 15 June 2021
Advertisement

New York lifts last of restrictions early as more than 70% of adult vaccinated

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo promised fireworks across the state tonight in celebration of the progress.

By Niamh Quinlan Tuesday 15 Jun 2021, 9:05 PM
8 minutes ago 702 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5467781
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/shutterupeire
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/shutterupeire

MORE THAN 70 percent of adults in New York have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, meaning the last of the state’s restrictions can now be lifted, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday.

“We have hit 70 percent vaccination. It is the national goal, and we hit it ahead of schedule. What does 70 percent mean? It means that we can now return to life as we know,” Cuomo said of his state, which was the early epicenter of the US outbreak.

“Effective immediately, state-mandated Covid restrictions are lifted across commercial and social settings,” he said on Twitter.

In another tweet, the Governor promised fireworks across the state tonight in celebration of the lifting of restrictions and essential workers.

A number of New York landmarks will also be lit up tonight in blue and gold in celebration, including the Empire State Building, one World Trade Centre and Niagra Falls.

“472 days ago, it was impossible to fathom that 70 percent of New York’s adults would have received their first Covid vaccination by this point,” Cuomo said.

“What felt years away has been accomplished in less than one.” 

At a press conference today, he told those in the room to give themselves a round of applause.

“Congratulations, New Yorkers, on all that your hard work has accomplished,” he said in another press statement.

Today the US also surpassed 600,000 deaths, in what US President Biden called “a real tragedy”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

He said his heart goes out to those who have lost loved ones.

“We have more work to do to beat this virus,” he said. And now’s not the time to let our guard down. Please get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

With additional reporting from AFP.

About the author:

About the author
Niamh Quinlan
@niamhquinlan99
niamhquinlan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie