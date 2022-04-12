Multiple people shot at New York City subway station

NYPD personnel gathering at the entrance to a subway station in Brooklyn, New York today.

AT LEAST 13 people have been injured during a shooting incident at a subway station in the New York City borough of Brooklyn, where “several undetonated devices” were recovered, authorities have said.

A New York police spokeswoman told AFP that officers responded to a 911 call of a person shot in the Brooklyn subway at 8.27am (1.27pm Irish time).

The city’s fire department gave a toll of “13 injuries at this time,” while ABC News quoted police sources as saying at least five people were shot in the incident at the 36th Street subway station.

The police department tweeted that there were “no active explosive devices at this time”.

“Please stay clear of the area” the NYPD said on Twitter, urging witnesses to contact a police tip line with any information.

New York governor Kathy Hochul said she had been briefed on the “developing” situation.

She said first responders are on the scene.

ABC News reported that police were investigating whether a smoke device was detonated, and that police are hunting for the suspect.

According to NBC, citing NYPD officials and senior law enforcement officials, a man in a gas mask and orange construction vest may have tossed a smoke canister on the platform to distract the rush hour crowd.

The incident came just a day after US President Joe Biden announced new gun control measures, increasing restrictions on so-called ‘ghost guns’, the difficult-to-trace weapons that can be assembled at home.

