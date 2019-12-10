Irish woman included on list of survivors in New Zealand volcanic eruption

A WEXFORD WOMAN has been listed as a survivor of the New Zealand volcanic eruption.

Eimear Doyle (26) is confirmed as alive from a list provided by the New Zealand Red Cross.

This website allows family members to register the names of their loved ones following a disaster of this kind, which can be updated if they are found alive.

Local police have confirmed that at least six people are dead following the volcanic eruption on White Island in the Bay of Plenty, with a further eight people missing and presumed dead.

Conditions on the island remained too dangerous for rescue workers to attend today, but officials said flyovers had revealed no signs of life.

New Zealand police also confirmed officers are investigating the incident on behalf of the coroner but said it was too early to speculate on any potential criminal activity.

White Island, off the country’s North Island, erupted while dozens of people were exploring New Zealand’s most active volcano.

Relatives of those thought to be caught up in the disaster have registered their loved ones’ details on a missing persons list in an effort to ascertain their whereabouts.

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs have said they are aware of an Irish person being caught up in the disaster and are ready to provide consular assistance if needed.