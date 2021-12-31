#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 31 December 2021
The 5 at 5: New Year's Eve

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Lauren Boland Friday 31 Dec 2021, 4:58 PM
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CORONAVIRUS Health officials confirmed 20,1110 cases of Covid-19 today, with 682 people with the virus in hospital, including 86 in ICU.

2. #NEW YEAR The world has started ringing in the New Year as early timezones turn over their calendars to 2022.

3. #GAEILGE Irish will be recognised as a full status official language of the European Union from tomorrow for the first time in its history as a member state. 

4. #CLIMATE Met Éireann confirmed that Ireland experienced its warmest autumn on record this year in line with human-caused climate change.

5. #REDRESS The Taoiseach has said there are no plans to reopen the redress scheme for survivors of mother and baby homes.

