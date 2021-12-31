The 5 at 5: New Year's Eve

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #CORONAVIRUS Health officials confirmed 20,1110 cases of Covid-19 today, with 682 people with the virus in hospital, including 86 in ICU.
2. #NEW YEAR The world has started ringing in the New Year as early timezones turn over their calendars to 2022.
3. #GAEILGE Irish will be recognised as a full status official language of the European Union from tomorrow for the first time in its history as a member state.
4. #CLIMATE Met Éireann confirmed that Ireland experienced its warmest autumn on record this year in line with human-caused climate change.
5. #REDRESS The Taoiseach has said there are no plans to reopen the redress scheme for survivors of mother and baby homes.
