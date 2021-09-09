The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #NI PROTOCOL The Taoiseach has said Europe wants to find a “solution” on the Northern Ireland Protocol disupte after the DUP leader said the party would collapse Stormont unless it is resolved
2. #MIGRATION Irish MEPS are critical of Poland for pushing back migrants at its border with Belarus.
3. #SLÁINTECARE Opposition TDs called on the Minister for Health to explain the departure of two top officials involved in the Sláintecare programme from their positions.
4. #THE ROTUNDA RTÉ defended its series on The Rotunda after critics questioned why a TV crew was given access at the same time as partners were severely restricted.
5. TOLLS Dublin City Councils have requested more information on a planned increase in charges at the East Link toll bridge.
