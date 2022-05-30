#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 11°C Monday 30 May 2022
The 5 at 5: Monday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Lauren Boland Monday 30 May 2022, 4:55 PM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day. 

1. #LISA SMITH The Special Criminal Court found Lisa Smith guilty of membership of Isis but not guilty of funding terrorism.

2. #DELAYS Government ministers gave the DAA until tomorrow morning to devise solutions to prevent a recurrence of the extreme delays experienced by passengers in queues at Dublin Airport this weekend.

3. #UKRAINE The Ukrainian military Russian forces are reinforcing positions on the north-eastern and south-eastern outskirts of Severodonetsk, a city in the east of the country. 

4. #SANCTIONS EU leaders are meeting in Brussels to discuss sanctions against Russian oil and financial support for Ukraine.

5. #STORMONT A session of the Northern Ireland Assembly was suspended because the DUP refused to back any nominees for a Speaker, which must happen to form an Executive.

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

