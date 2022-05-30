The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #LISA SMITH The Special Criminal Court found Lisa Smith guilty of membership of Isis but not guilty of funding terrorism.

2. #DELAYS Government ministers gave the DAA until tomorrow morning to devise solutions to prevent a recurrence of the extreme delays experienced by passengers in queues at Dublin Airport this weekend.

3. #UKRAINE The Ukrainian military Russian forces are reinforcing positions on the north-eastern and south-eastern outskirts of Severodonetsk, a city in the east of the country.

4. #SANCTIONS EU leaders are meeting in Brussels to discuss sanctions against Russian oil and financial support for Ukraine.

5. #STORMONT A session of the Northern Ireland Assembly was suspended because the DUP refused to back any nominees for a Speaker, which must happen to form an Executive.