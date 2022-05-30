The 5 at 5: Monday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #LISA SMITH The Special Criminal Court found Lisa Smith guilty of membership of Isis but not guilty of funding terrorism.
2. #DELAYS Government ministers gave the DAA until tomorrow morning to devise solutions to prevent a recurrence of the extreme delays experienced by passengers in queues at Dublin Airport this weekend.
3. #UKRAINE The Ukrainian military Russian forces are reinforcing positions on the north-eastern and south-eastern outskirts of Severodonetsk, a city in the east of the country.
4. #SANCTIONS EU leaders are meeting in Brussels to discuss sanctions against Russian oil and financial support for Ukraine.
5. #STORMONT A session of the Northern Ireland Assembly was suspended because the DUP refused to back any nominees for a Speaker, which must happen to form an Executive.
