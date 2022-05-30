'We let the nation down': DAA apologises for Dublin Airport chaos as over 1,000 miss flights

DAA HAS SAID that it “let the nation down” after an estimated 1,000 people missed flights yesterday due to long queues at Dublin Airport.

The chaotic scenes at the country’s main international hub have prompted both the Taoiseach and the Minister for Transport to seek answers.

In a statement yesterday, the Department of Transport said Transport Minister Eamon Ryan and Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton have “expressed deep unhappiness” over the scenes at the airport.

Naughton, who has responsibility for International Transport, will meet with DAA chief executive Dalton Philips this morning.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland programme today, DAA spokesperson Kevin Cullinane said the operator apologises to the passengers impacted by yesterday’s disorder.

At this stage we estimate over 1,000 passengers were impacted by the lengthy queues at Dublin Airport. We’ll be doing a further tally with all of our airline partners and customers again this morning to ascertain the final number. But certainly at this stage, it’s well over 1,000 passengers, for which we obviously unreservedly apologise.

Cullinane says today is a “much more controlled” situation at the airport with fewer people departing on flights but fears have been expressed from passengers that the coming back holiday weekend could again cause problems.

The spokesperson said that the coming weekend is being given “our full and undivided attention” and that the DAA will have as many staff working as possible.

We will have all available staff on duty this week and particularly coming into the long weekend ahead. But at the moment we’re running to the max of our staffing levels and we’re operating on very fine margins.

He added: “We’re conscious that we let ourselves and we left the nation down yesterday. We certainly don’t want a repeat of that on our watch this week.”

Job ads on the Dublin Airport website. Source: DAA

The advice for when people should arrive at the airport remains 2.5 hours before a short-haul flight and up to 3.5 hours before a long-haul flight.

Cullinane says the weekend’s problems will be analysed today to see if any changes to this advice should be made.

The queues at the airport have led to people arriving earlier for flights and DAA introduced queueing outside the terminal buildings in an attempt to control the numbers inside.

Cullinane said that “we just physically weren’t able to process the numbers” who had arrived at the airport early yesterday.

Some airlines have been allowing passengers who missed their flight to book another flight at no extra cost, but Cullinane said DAA will step in and reimburse passengers who have been left out of pocket.

We will recompense anyone that’s out of pocket as a result of yesterday’s queues. We’d ask them to make that known to us via an email address which is: customerexperience@dublinairport.com

“We will obviously ensure that anyone who’s out of pocket as a result of being discommoded yesterday is reimbursed as quickly as possible.”

Speaking on the same programme, chair of the Oireachtas Transport Committee Fine Gael’s Kieran O’Donnell TD said that DAA representatives should appear before the committee to answer questions.

“They dealt with the issue over the Easter weekend, where they had the same number of passengers and people were going through and under 40 minutes. So why was it any different last weekend. What we want to hear from them is how many checkers have they recruited to date and how many of those are on the ground,” he saif.