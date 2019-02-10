This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

A protest at Simon Harris’ house, rental prices and Tony Blair had everyone talking today.

By Órla Ryan Sunday 10 Feb 2019, 8:07 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

20 years of ECO-UNESCO Secondary school students mark the launch of the 20th ECO-UNESCO’s Young Environmentalist Awards in Dublin today. Source: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

  • Anti-government protesters gathered outside Health Minister Simon Harris’ home in Co Wicklow today, a move that was condemned by the INMO
  • Simon Harris plans to apologise to the Dáil over information he provided regarding the cost of the National Children’s Hospital, it was confirmed. 
  • A man in his 30s is in a critical condition in hospital in Kerry after being seriously assaulted.
  • Nationwide rents rose by an average of 9.8% in the 12 months to December 2018, according to a new report. 
  • Labour leader Brendan Howlin reiterated his “strong opposition” to Big Tobacco in response to reports he was pushing for industry representatives to meet with government officials.
  • An internal investigation is under way to examine the circumstances surrounding the alleged drink-driving arrest of a garda recruit.
  • Former Rose of Tralee winner Maria Walsh confirmed she is seeking a Fine Gael nomination to contest the European elections in May.
  • Tayto Park secured planning permission for a new rollercoaster despite objections from locals.  

WORLD

Screenshot 2019-02-10 at 19.56.03 Olivia Colman, who is nominated for Best Actress for her role in The Favourite, arriving at the BAFTAs in London this evening. Source: Vianney Le Caer/AP/Press Association Images

#BREXIT: Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair said a no-deal Brexit could lead to “devastating” consequences for the peace process in Northern Ireland.

#SYRIA: US-backed forces were locked in fierce fighting as they pressed the battle against the last shred of the Islamic State group’s “caliphate” in eastern Syria.

#US: Responding to the official launch of her White House bid, US President Donald Trump told Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren he will see her on the campaign trail, again mockingly referring to her Pocahontas.

PARTING SHOT

Screenshot 2019-02-10 at 20.01.50 Source: Wired.co.uk

Looking for a new podcast? Wired has compiled a list of 28 of “the best podcasts for curious minds in 2019“.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one or more of the above cases.

