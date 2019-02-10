Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Secondary school students mark the launch of the 20th ECO-UNESCO’s Young Environmentalist Awards in Dublin today. Source: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

Anti-government protesters gathered outside Health Minister Simon Harris’ home in Co Wicklow today, a move that was condemned by the INMO.

in Co Wicklow today, a move that was condemned by the INMO. Simon Harris plans to apologise to the Dáil over information he provided regarding the cost of the National Children’s Hospital , it was confirmed.

, it was confirmed. A man in his 30s is in a critical condition in hospital in Kerry after being seriously assaulted.

after being seriously assaulted. Nationwide rents rose by an average of 9.8% in the 12 months to December 2018, according to a new report.

rose by an average of 9.8% in the 12 months to December 2018, according to a new report. Labour leader Brendan Howlin reiterated his “strong opposition” to Big Tobacco in response to reports he was pushing for industry representatives to meet with government officials.

in response to reports he was pushing for industry representatives to meet with government officials. An internal investigation is under way to examine the circumstances surrounding the alleged drink-driving arrest of a garda recruit.

of a garda recruit. Former Rose of Tralee winner Maria Walsh confirmed she is seeking a Fine Gael nomination to contest the European elections in May.

confirmed she is seeking a Fine Gael nomination to contest the European elections in May. Tayto Park secured planning permission for a new rollercoaster despite objections from locals.

WORLD

Olivia Colman, who is nominated for Best Actress for her role in The Favourite, arriving at the BAFTAs in London this evening. Source: Vianney Le Caer/AP/Press Association Images

#BREXIT: Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair said a no-deal Brexit could lead to “devastating” consequences for the peace process in Northern Ireland.

#SYRIA: US-backed forces were locked in fierce fighting as they pressed the battle against the last shred of the Islamic State group’s “caliphate” in eastern Syria.

#US: Responding to the official launch of her White House bid, US President Donald Trump told Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren he will see her on the campaign trail, again mockingly referring to her Pocahontas.

PARTING SHOT

Looking for a new podcast? Wired has compiled a list of 28 of “the best podcasts for curious minds in 2019“.

