Here's what happened today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Leah Farrell Former minister Aodhán Ó Ríordáin has said Ireland does not value the lives of heroin users. Leah Farrell

INTERNATIONAL

Alamy Stock Photo Comedian Russell Brand has been interviewed under caution over allegations of sexual offences Alamy Stock Photo

#AL-SHIFA HOSPITAL: Thirty one premature babies have been evacuated from Gaza’s biggest hospital, the World Health Organisation said, as it seeks to get the last patients and staff out of what it has described as a “death zone”.

#GAZA: At the same hospital, the Israeli military has said it has uncovered a tunnel under that stretched 55-metres beneath the complex where troops have been conducting a major operation.

Advertisement

#POLICE: Russell Brand has been interviewed under caution by the Metropolitan Police over allegations of sexual offences, it has been reported.

PARTING SHOT

Bryan Brophy Ireland's Junior Eurovision representative Jessica McKean Bryan Brophy

Ireland’s Junior Eurovision representative Jessica McKean was pictured at Dublin Airport this morning where she was excited to be heading to Nice for the grand final.

Jessica who is 10 years old is the youngest Irish representative to date.

From Lifford in Co. Donegal, Jessica won her first Feis competition at only three years of age.

The Junior Eurovision Song Contest will broadcast live on TG4 on the 26 of November 2023 at 3pm.

