Sunday 19 November 2023
Ireland's Junior Eurovision representative Jessica McKean
Here's what happened today: Sunday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.
56 minutes ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

4794 Aodhan O Riordain_90592321 Leah Farrell Former minister Aodhán Ó Ríordáin has said Ireland does not value the lives of heroin users. Leah Farrell

  • Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said Shannon Airport is not being used by the United States to transport military supplies to Israel.
  • Tributes have been paid to Irish businessman Ben Dunne, who has died at the age of 74. 
  • A man accused of leasing properties around Ireland for organised prostitution and sexual exploitation of vulnerable women has been refused bail after a court heard claims he was “a member of a major criminal organisation”.
  • Police in Northern Ireland investigating the murder of Peter McCormack have issued a renewed appeal for information on the 30th anniversary of his death.
  • In an interview with The Journal, former drugs minister Aodhán Ó Ríordáin has said Irish society “hates” heroin users and does not value their lives.
  • Some Dublin Bus charging infrastructure will become operational this week following roll-out delays to the electric fleet project, Eamon Ryan said the change driven by electricity will be “transformative for our public transport network”.
  • A senior medic has said she is seeing up to two patients per week in her hospital in Dublin who have returned after botched surgeries abroad and require urgent medical attention.

INTERNATIONAL

russell-brand-stands-amongst-the-crowd-at-the-tuc-rally-britain-needs-a-pay-rise-in-london-on-18-october-2014 Alamy Stock Photo Comedian Russell Brand has been interviewed under caution over allegations of sexual offences Alamy Stock Photo

#AL-SHIFA HOSPITAL: Thirty one premature babies have been evacuated from Gaza’s biggest hospital, the World Health Organisation said, as it seeks to get the last patients and staff out of what it has described as a “death zone”.

#GAZA: At the same hospital, the Israeli military has said it has uncovered a tunnel under that stretched 55-metres beneath the complex where troops have been conducting a major operation.

#POLICE: Russell Brand has been interviewed under caution by the Metropolitan Police over allegations of sexual offences, it has been reported.

PARTING SHOT

Ireland’s Junior Eurovision representative Jessica McKean was pictured at Dublin Airport this morning where she was excited to be heading to Nice for the grand final.

Jessica who is 10 years old is the youngest Irish representative to date.

From Lifford in Co. Donegal, Jessica won her first Feis competition at only three years of age.

The Junior Eurovision Song Contest will broadcast live on TG4 on the 26 of November 2023 at 3pm.
 

