Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Sunday 19 November 2023 Dublin: 11°C
PSNI Peter McCormack.
Northern Ireland

Peter McCormack: Renewed appeal for former teacher shot dead in 'sickening sectarian attack'

The 42-year-old was shot dead on 19 November 1992.
2.0k
0
40 minutes ago

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland investigating the murder of Peter McCormack have issued a renewed appeal for information on the 30th anniversary of his death.

The 42-year-old man was a former schoolteacher from Drumena Road in Kilcoo, Co Down.

He was shot dead when two UVF gunmen burst into the Thierafurth Inn in Kilcoo and opened fire on customers inside at around 9pm on 19 November 1992.

Three other customers, including a 69-year-old man who was registered blind, were also injured in the attack.

Detective Chief Inspector Byrne, a senior investigation officer from the PSNI’s Legacy Investigation Branch said: “Peter was an innocent victim of a sickening sectarian attack.”

Police believe the gunmen escaped in a Grey Ford Orion car that was found abandoned a few kilometres away from the pub in Tollymore Forest Park.

The car had been stolen from an address in east Belfast earlier in the day.

Thierafurth Inn PSNI The Thierafurth Inn in Kilcoo, Co Down. PSNI

“More than 30 years have now passed since Peter’s murder and I am appealing for anyone who has any knowledge of what happened that evening who have not spoken to police previously, or who have any new information, to do so now,” Detective Chief Inspector Byrne said. 

It is not too late, if anyone now feels they are able to talk to us, we are ready to listen.

“A number of people were involved in Peter’s murder. They know who they are and they are going to have to live with that for the rest of their lives.

“I would appeal directly to them to do the right thing and make a difference to Peter’s family by making themselves known to police.”

Anyone with information can contact detectives in Legacy Investigation Branch on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.

Reports can also be submitted to the police online

In 2016, Northern Ireland’s police service was found to be in breach of its duty to ensure an effective investigation into the 1992 gun attack.

The finding came at the High Court in Belfast following a challenge to the chief constable by John McEvoy, a barman who narrowly escaped being hit in the attack on the Thierafurth Inn.

Some of the material cited by McEvoy’s lawyers included the 2016 Police Ombudsman report into the Loughinisland attack, which found there had been collusion between police officers and the gunmen, and the documentary film No Stone Unturned, which named suspects.

Contains reporting from Press Association

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Jane Moore
jane@thejournal.ie
@janemoore__
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags