Peter McCormack: Renewed appeal for former teacher shot dead in 'sickening sectarian attack'

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland investigating the murder of Peter McCormack have issued a renewed appeal for information on the 30th anniversary of his death.

The 42-year-old man was a former schoolteacher from Drumena Road in Kilcoo, Co Down.

He was shot dead when two UVF gunmen burst into the Thierafurth Inn in Kilcoo and opened fire on customers inside at around 9pm on 19 November 1992.

Three other customers, including a 69-year-old man who was registered blind, were also injured in the attack.

Detective Chief Inspector Byrne, a senior investigation officer from the PSNI’s Legacy Investigation Branch said: “Peter was an innocent victim of a sickening sectarian attack.”

Police believe the gunmen escaped in a Grey Ford Orion car that was found abandoned a few kilometres away from the pub in Tollymore Forest Park.

The car had been stolen from an address in east Belfast earlier in the day.

Advertisement

PSNI The Thierafurth Inn in Kilcoo, Co Down. PSNI

“More than 30 years have now passed since Peter’s murder and I am appealing for anyone who has any knowledge of what happened that evening who have not spoken to police previously, or who have any new information, to do so now,” Detective Chief Inspector Byrne said.

It is not too late, if anyone now feels they are able to talk to us, we are ready to listen.

“A number of people were involved in Peter’s murder. They know who they are and they are going to have to live with that for the rest of their lives.

“I would appeal directly to them to do the right thing and make a difference to Peter’s family by making themselves known to police.”

Anyone with information can contact detectives in Legacy Investigation Branch on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.

Reports can also be submitted to the police online.

In 2016, Northern Ireland’s police service was found to be in breach of its duty to ensure an effective investigation into the 1992 gun attack.

The finding came at the High Court in Belfast following a challenge to the chief constable by John McEvoy, a barman who narrowly escaped being hit in the attack on the Thierafurth Inn.

Some of the material cited by McEvoy’s lawyers included the 2016 Police Ombudsman report into the Loughinisland attack, which found there had been collusion between police officers and the gunmen, and the documentary film No Stone Unturned, which named suspects.

Contains reporting from Press Association