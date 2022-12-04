Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

16 migrants graduated from a leadership course run by the Immigrant Council of Ireland. Source: Fellipe Lopes

INTERNATIONAL

Mount Semeru releases volcanic materials during an eruption. Source: AP/PA Images

#IRAN Iran scrapped its morality police after more than two months of protests triggered by the arrest of Mahsa Amini for allegedly violating the country’s strict female dress code.

#MOUNT SEMERU Indonesia’s Mount Semeru erupted spewing hot ash clouds a mile high and rivers of lava down its side while sparking the evacuation of nearly 2,000 people.

#UKRAINE The head of US intelligence said that fighting in Russia’s war in Ukraine is running at a “reduced tempo” and Ukrainian forces could have brighter prospects in coming months.

#PALESTINE The Israeli air force carried out overnight air strikes against sites of the Islamist movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip after a rocket was fired from the Palestinian enclave towards Israeli territory.

#JOHANNESBURG At least nine people have died and eight others are missing after they were swept away by a flash flood along a river in Johannesburg, rescue officials in South Africa have said.

