Dublin: 7°C Sunday 4 December 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

56 minutes ago 1,511 Views 0 Comments

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

DSC08634 16 migrants graduated from a leadership course run by the Immigrant Council of Ireland. Source: Fellipe Lopes

INTERNATIONAL

indonesia-volcano-eruption Mount Semeru releases volcanic materials during an eruption. Source: AP/PA Images

#IRAN Iran scrapped its morality police after more than two months of protests triggered by the arrest of Mahsa Amini for allegedly violating the country’s strict female dress code.

#MOUNT SEMERU Indonesia’s Mount Semeru erupted spewing hot ash clouds a mile high and rivers of lava down its side while sparking the evacuation of nearly 2,000 people.

#UKRAINE The head of US intelligence said that fighting in Russia’s war in Ukraine is running at a “reduced tempo” and Ukrainian forces could have brighter prospects in coming months.

#PALESTINE The Israeli air force carried out overnight air strikes against sites of the Islamist movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip after a rocket was fired from the Palestinian enclave towards Israeli territory.

#JOHANNESBURG At least nine people have died and eight others are missing after they were swept away by a flash flood along a river in Johannesburg, rescue officials in South Africa have said.

PARTING SHOT

If you haven’t already listened to it, the fourth episode of The Journal‘s six-part documentary series Redacted Lives is out now. 

The episode features Terri Harrison, who was among the hundreds of survivors who gave evidence to the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes.

Terri was living in England in 1973 when she found out she was pregnant. She was unmarried but had a job and planned to keep her baby.

In episode one, listeners heard how she was forced back from England to Ireland by a member of the clergy, and how she escaped Bessborough mother and baby institution, only to be sent to another: St Patrick’s in Dublin.

In episode four, The Commission, Terri discusses giving evidence to the Commission of Investigation.

You can listen to episode four, and the rest of the Redacted Lives podcast, here

