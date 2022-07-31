Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Sunday 31 July 2022
Advertisement

Here's what happened today: Sunday

Your roundup of what made the headlines.

By Jamie McCarron Sunday 31 Jul 2022, 8:55 PM
27 minutes ago 1,291 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5830317

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

interviewsofmodernhotelroom Source: Shutterstock/Eugene Lu

  • Tourism Ireland was worried a Lonely Planet article about the cost of visiting Ireland would get “amplified” across the world amid a “low but consistent number of complaints” about rising bills for holidaymakers visiting here
  • A higher wage for cyber security specialists in the Defence Forces will be needed to compete with multinationals and a major recruitment of reservists, according to the former head of IBM Ireland.
  • A scheme to house a family on Inis Meáin for a year with free rent has garnered “huge interest” from applicants in Ireland and abroad.
  • Nurses warn of the prospect of a “twindemic” of flu and Covid-19 amid severe overcrowding in Irish hospitals, their union has said.

 

INTERNATIONAL

blueunhelmetswaitingfortheirdeployment Source: Shutterstock/Anjo ten Kate

#UNITED NATIONS Two people been killed and several others injured after UN peacekeepers opened fire during an incident in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on the Uganda border on Sunday, the UN said.

#BOMBING Authorities in Ukraine’s southern city of Mykolaiv have said that at least one person is dead after widespread Russian bombardments overnight as Moscow continues to pummel the sprawling front line.

#CONTROVERSY The UK’s Prince Charles accepted a £1 million (€1.19 million) payment from the family of Osama bin Laden, it has been reported.

#NUMBER TEN Allies of Rishi Sunak have insisted “there’s everything to play for” in the race for the UK Tory leadership, dismissing claims that he is lagging far behind rival Liz Truss.

PARTING SHOT

8651 August Craft Month Artist Jane Seymour with her award winning piece Storm Ravens over Bolus Head Source: Leah Farrell

August Craft Month has officially begun and is set to be the biggest yet.

The Claytworks at the Printworks in the grounds of Dublin Castle will be one of the first official events as part of the largest ever August Craft Month celebrations across the entire month in all corners of the island.

The packed programme is an incredible celebration of vibrant local craft in Ireland, brought together by Design & Crafts Council Ireland, Craft NI and Cork Craft & Design.

There are over 230 events, across 32 counties, 100 of which are free to attend. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Jamie McCarron
@JamieMcCarron5
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie