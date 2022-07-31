Here's what happened today: Sunday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
INTERNATIONAL
#UNITED NATIONS Two people been killed and several others injured after UN peacekeepers opened fire during an incident in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on the Uganda border on Sunday, the UN said.
#BOMBING Authorities in Ukraine’s southern city of Mykolaiv have said that at least one person is dead after widespread Russian bombardments overnight as Moscow continues to pummel the sprawling front line.
#CONTROVERSY The UK’s Prince Charles accepted a £1 million (€1.19 million) payment from the family of Osama bin Laden, it has been reported.
#NUMBER TEN Allies of Rishi Sunak have insisted “there’s everything to play for” in the race for the UK Tory leadership, dismissing claims that he is lagging far behind rival Liz Truss.
PARTING SHOT
August Craft Month has officially begun and is set to be the biggest yet.
The Claytworks at the Printworks in the grounds of Dublin Castle will be one of the first official events as part of the largest ever August Craft Month celebrations across the entire month in all corners of the island.
The packed programme is an incredible celebration of vibrant local craft in Ireland, brought together by Design & Crafts Council Ireland, Craft NI and Cork Craft & Design.
There are over 230 events, across 32 counties, 100 of which are free to attend.
