Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The scenes at the site of the Stardust fire in Artane, Dublin. Photo shows family members of some of those 48 people killed in the Valentines Day disco fire, attending the 41st Anniversary event at the site of the fire. Source: RollingNews.ie

WORLD

An instructor shows how to use a Kalashnikov assault rifle as members of a Ukrainian far-right group train in Kyiv, Ukraine. Source: AP/PA Images

#SWITZERLAND: Voters have backed a near-total ban of advertising for tobacco products but were expected to reject a blanket ban on animal testing.

#CANADA: Police arrested remaining anti-vaccine protesters at US-Canada bridge.

#GERMANY: President Frank Walter Steinmeier was re-elected for a second term of five years by a special parliamentary assembly today.

PARTING SHOT

Tomorrow marks St Valentine’s Day. As many of you might be off buying chocolates and flowers – here’s something they used to exchange hundreds of years ago.

Source: PA