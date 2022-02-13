Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The Department of Foreign Affairs has said that 50 Irish citizens have registered with the Irish embassy in Kyiv after the Department urged all citizens currently in the country to leave immediately.
- Ireland’s cost of living is ever-increasing. Here are some your stories about feeling the pinch.
- Gardaí in Sligo said they have secured “significant evidence” in the Tom Niland assault investigation.
- A man in his 60s died following a single vehicle crash in Co Meath in the early hours of this morning.
- A labour expert has questioned a claim by Fáilte Ireland that the country needs to fill 40,000 vacancies in the hospitality and tourism sectors.
WORLD
#SWITZERLAND: Voters have backed a near-total ban of advertising for tobacco products but were expected to reject a blanket ban on animal testing.
#CANADA: Police arrested remaining anti-vaccine protesters at US-Canada bridge.
#GERMANY: President Frank Walter Steinmeier was re-elected for a second term of five years by a special parliamentary assembly today.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
PARTING SHOT
Tomorrow marks St Valentine’s Day. As many of you might be off buying chocolates and flowers – here’s something they used to exchange hundreds of years ago.
You can read about it all here.
COMMENTS