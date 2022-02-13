#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Sunday 13 February 2022
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Garreth MacNamee Sunday 13 Feb 2022, 7:55 PM
40 minutes ago 1,205 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5682228

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news. 

IRELAND

STARDUST SITE EVENT 8L5A1655 The scenes at the site of the Stardust fire in Artane, Dublin. Photo shows family members of some of those 48 people killed in the Valentines Day disco fire, attending the 41st Anniversary event at the site of the fire. Source: RollingNews.ie

WORLD

ukraine-tensions An instructor shows how to use a Kalashnikov assault rifle as members of a Ukrainian far-right group train in Kyiv, Ukraine. Source: AP/PA Images

#SWITZERLAND: Voters have backed a near-total ban of advertising for tobacco products but were expected to reject a blanket ban on animal testing.

#CANADA: Police arrested remaining anti-vaccine protesters at US-Canada bridge.

#GERMANY: President Frank Walter Steinmeier was re-elected for a second term of five years by a special parliamentary assembly today.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

PARTING SHOT

Tomorrow marks St Valentine’s Day. As many of you might be off buying chocolates and flowers – here’s something they used to exchange hundreds of years ago. 

You can read about it all here.

2-65278238-1-390x285 Source: PA

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie