#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Sunday 13 February 2022
Advertisement

Man (60s) dies following single vehicle crash in Meath

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward

By Céimin Burke Sunday 13 Feb 2022, 10:13 AM
1 hour ago 5,393 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5681994
The road at Robertstown, Kilmainhamwood, is currently closed.
Image: Sam Boal
The road at Robertstown, Kilmainhamwood, is currently closed.
The road at Robertstown, Kilmainhamwood, is currently closed.
Image: Sam Boal

A MAN IN his 60s has died following a single vehicle crash in Co Meath in the early hours of this morning.

The collision took place at approximately 12:25am today at Robertstown in Kilmainhamwood.

The man was taken to Our Lady’s Hospital in Navan where he was pronounced dead. A post-mortem will be conducted at a later date.

The road at Robertstown, Kilmainhamwood, is currently closed and the services of Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested. Local diversions have been put in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward and for any road users who were travelling in the area at this time and who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) to make this footage available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Navan Garda Station on 046 9079930, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie