Man (60s) dies following single vehicle crash in Meath

A MAN IN his 60s has died following a single vehicle crash in Co Meath in the early hours of this morning.

The collision took place at approximately 12:25am today at Robertstown in Kilmainhamwood.

The man was taken to Our Lady’s Hospital in Navan where he was pronounced dead. A post-mortem will be conducted at a later date.

The road at Robertstown, Kilmainhamwood, is currently closed and the services of Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested. Local diversions have been put in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward and for any road users who were travelling in the area at this time and who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) to make this footage available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Navan Garda Station on 046 9079930, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.