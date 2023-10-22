Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#GAZA: A new convoy of 17 aid trucks entered war-torn Gaza today as Israel stepped up strikes on the Palestinian enclave amid concerns the region could spiral out of control.
#EUROPE: There is a lack of urgency from governments to tackle violence against women across Europe, MEP Frances Fitzgerald said.
#CZECH REPUBLIC: A group of Czech Government officials and arms industry companies will host a gathering from its defence sector in Ireland this week.
Richard Howley of Ireland and horse Consulent de Prelet Z won the Longines FEI Jumping World Cup at the Helsinki International Horse Show in Finland today.
