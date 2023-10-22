Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

A number of different weather warnings came into effect today or will kick in tomorrow, as Cork braces itself for more flooding.

The Government is considering increasing the level of funding available to businesses affected by severe flooding during Storm Babet last week, Eamon Ryan said.

Income from the TV licence is down €14.2 million to date this year arising from the RTÉ payment scandal as growing numbers of people are opting not to renew their licence, new figures show.

The Journal sat down with three senior members of the Garda Special Tactics and Operations Command to discuss Ireland's transformation from discreet armed operations to overt patrolling by highly trained and equipped units.

A woman in her 80s has died after she was struck by a car this morning in Clare.

AP / PA Images A Palestinian journalist comforts his niece who was wounded in an Israeli strike on her family home in Nuseirat refugee camp. AP / PA Images / PA Images

#GAZA: A new convoy of 17 aid trucks entered war-torn Gaza today as Israel stepped up strikes on the Palestinian enclave amid concerns the region could spiral out of control.

#EUROPE: There is a lack of urgency from governments to tackle violence against women across Europe, MEP Frances Fitzgerald said.

#CZECH REPUBLIC: A group of Czech Government officials and arms industry companies will host a gathering from its defence sector in Ireland this week.

Richard Howley of Ireland and horse Consulent de Prelet Z won the Longines FEI Jumping World Cup at the Helsinki International Horse Show in Finland today.